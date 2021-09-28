Top 5 planes sold at Elitás Travel in GTA Online 

Traveling by air is probably one of the best ways of getting around GTA Online. Flying in planes lets players skip the traffic and most other players who would usually try disrupting their paths. With so many choices to choose from at the Elitás Travel website, players can get confused as to which planes are worth buying.

GTA Online is a dangerous environment where players are out for each other all the time. Traveling by air might just be the safest option for players who are avoiding contact.

5 best planes to buy from Elitás Travel in GTA Online

Traveling by air is a status symbol for the rich and the same goes for players in GTA Online. Buying a good plane can set players back by quite a lot of money. Having the luxury of cruising around in air all the time comes at a price.

5) Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater

The Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater is a fixed-wing aircraft introduced in GTA Online, taking the form of a light propeller-driven, single-engine monoplane. It was added as part of the Heists Update. The Velum 5-Seater is based on the original Velum, except that, as the name suggests, it has five seats.

4) Western Company Seabreeze

The Western Seabreeze is a seaplane categorized as a flying boat, featured in GTA Online as part of the Smuggler's Run update, released on October 28, 2017, during the Halloween Bonuses 2017 event. The Seabreeze is based on the Seawind 300c, which has distinctive wing tips, cabin canopy and undercarriage arrangement. The Seabreeze can carry up to two players.

3) Titan

The Titan is a military transport aircraft featured in GTA Online. The Titan is a cargo aircraft based on the Lockheed C-130 Hercules, evident by the tall cabin windows, side access doors and four-engined layout. The Titan can carry up to 10 players. And can be bought for $2,000,000 from Elitas Travel.

2) Buckingham Nimbus

The Buckingham Nimbus is a private jet featured in GTA Online as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. The design of the Nimbus was inspired by the Cessna Citation X, especially in terms of the fuselage and rear wing design, as well as the similar stripes. The Nimbus can carry up to eight players. The jet can be purchased on Elitás Travel for $1,900,000

1) Buckingham Luxor

The Buckingham Luxor is a fixed-wing private jet in GTA Online. The Luxor is essentially the private jet version of Shamal. It has combined features of Cessna CitationJet, Cessna Citation Sovereign and Learjet 45. It has a mahogany interior and seats for 10 people. It can be bought for the price of $10,000,000 in-game currency.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

