GTA Online: 5 fastest planes in GTA Online after the Los Santos Summer Special update

GTA Online has an enormously large collection of vehicles and is one of the most astounding achievements in game development. With another update planned for later this year, Rockstar is probably going to be adding more vehicles in GTA Online.

Players can spend tens of millions and still not be able to purchase all the vehicles in GTA Online. While players can just as easily buy the flashiest sports car, the quickest way to get across town while also raining down hell is through fast jets and planes in GTA Online.

These are some of the fastest planes in GTA Online (based solely on top speed) in September 2020.

Five fastest planes in GTA Online in September 2020

source: gtabase.com

5) Buckingham Howard NX-25

Price: $1,296,750

Top Speed: 203.75 mph (327.90 km/h)

"To climb inside a Howard NX-25 is to take a fuel-chugging, pant-wetting, whiplash-inducing trip down memory lane, stopping at every white picket fence along the way to enjoy a prescription cigarette and some discriminatory banter."

-Elitas Travel description

4) V-65 Molotok

Price: $4,788,000

Trade Price: $3,600,000

Top Speed: 207.75 mph (334.34 km/h)

"Say what you like about the Reds, but they knew a thing or two about brutalist military chic. The V-65 Molotok has been reproduced in juntas and dictatorships right across the developing world, and that's not just because of its lethal efficiency or its complete indifference to the comfort and safety of the pilot. It's because when you look this merciless, the battle's won before you've even taken off."

-Warstock Cache and Carry description

3) Mammoth Hydra

Price:$3,990,000

Trade Price: $3,000,000

Top Speed: 209.25 mph (336.75 km/h)

"These British jets have been decommissioned for twenty years, but who cares when you've got vertical take-off capabilities and rockets up the wazoo. The billionaire action movie enthusiast's toy of choice."

-Warstock Cache and Carry description

2) Western Company Rogue

Price: $1,596,000

Trade Price: $1,200,000

Top Speed: 219.50 mph (353.25 km/h)

"To the casual observer, the Rogue looks like a classic, single-prop training aircraft. And that's exactly what you want them to think. Because with room for machine guns, missiles, anti-intercept countermeasures, and a full-size bomb bay, you'll have those casual observers to puddles of speechless blood and piles of stupefied bones all day long. School's out."

-Warstock Cache and Carry description

1) Buckingham Pyro

Price: $4,455,500

Trade Price: $3,350,000

Top Speed: 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h)

"You want to rain death from the skies just like any other bearded twenty-something, but gun-metal grey and swept back wings are so mainstream. You need something that suggests old-world expertise and class - like a manual transmission, or that cut-throat razor you're too frightened to use. Well, look no further: with its twin-boom, single-engine vintage styling, the Pyro is the high-fidelity vinyl of air superiority."

-Warstock Cache and Carry description