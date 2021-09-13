Top 5 fastest cars in GTA 5 

GTA 5 is one of Rockstar's biggest video games. The game has been out for nearly eight years and is still going strong, the reason being the fantastic story mode of GTA 5 and its massive online mode.

Gamers enjoy speeding around Los Santos in supercars. However, finding the quickest automobile in GTA is difficult, because there are so many alternatives, and deciding on "the fastest" car is difficult.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Fastest cars in GTA 5

5) Invetero Coquette D10

Inverto Coquette D10 (Image via GTAWiki.com)

The beautiful appearance and design of the Invetero Coquette D10 make it a dream automobile for automotive fans.

The car's performance matches its impressive appearance through its top speed of 130 miles per hour. In addition, the vehicle has excellent cornering performance.

You can defeat the game's quickest cars, such as the Pfister 811 or the Ocelot Pariah, if you know how to operate the supercars.

Performance and elegance come at a cost, and this beast will set you back $1,510,000.

4) Bravado Banshee 900R

Bravado Banshee (Image via GTAWiki.com)

Bravado Banshee has been in the GTA franchise since GTA 3, and it remains one of the top cars in the game.

Players must have seen wealthy folks driving Bravado Banshee in the open world. The automobile has a top speed of 131 miles per hour, making it one of the best and quickest cars in GTA 5.

Bravado Banshee has a decent appearance and affordability is its best feature.

The Bravado Banshee 900R is less expensive than other automobiles, costing $565,000 on the Legendary Motorsports website.

3) Principe Deveste Eight

Principe Deveste Eight (Image via GTAWiki.com)

Motorsport enthusiasts can't dispute that the Principe Deveste Eight is one of Grand Theft Auto 5's fastest automobiles.

The car is modeled on the Devel Sixteen, a hypercar that is Bugatti's worst nightmare. Principe Deveste Eight was released as part of the arena war update in February 2019.

The Principe Deveste Eight looks and performs like a beast, with a top speed of 132 miles per hour. It can be purchased on the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,795,000.

2) Pfister 811

Pfister 811 (Image via GTABase.com)

One of the quickest GTA 5 cars is the Pfister 811, which was introduced in June 2016 and is based on the Porsche 918. The automobile was released as part of the "further adventures in finance and criminality" update.

When comparing the appearances of Ocelot Pariah and Pfister, you'll see that Pfister 811 appears to be the quickest. However, compared to Ocelot, which has a top speed of 136 mph, it has a top speed of 133 mph.

So, when it comes to speed and being the fastest, the Pfister 811 isn't the best, but it is less expensive than the Ocelot Pariah. The price of the Pfister 811 is $1,135,000. If players have the necessary funds, they can purchase a Pfister from Legendary Motorsports.

1) Ocelot Pariah

Ocelot Pariah (image via GTABase.com)

Ocelot Pariah was released in December 2017 alongside the Doomsday Heist update.

It has a top speed of 136 mph and is the fastest automobile in GTA Online and GTA 5. The car is generally disliked by gamers due to its style and appearance, yet it is an absolute beast in terms of performance.

When driving the Ocelot Pariah at peak speed, it flies like a beast. Ocelot Pariah has been around for three years now. Since then, no other car has been able to match or compete with the Ocelot Pariah's performance.

Also Read

The car costs a startling $1,420,000 to own due to its performance.

Edited by R. Elahi