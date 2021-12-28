5 best GTA Online side activities for 2022

When players get tired of grinding the same missions in GTA Online, they resort to the various side activities available in the game. Although the number of such game modes are quite limited, they are indeed quite diverse.

Some of them offer an intriguing experience that can't be found in singleplayer. This article lists some of the best side activities that players should be trying out in 2022.

GTA Online: 5 of the most entertaining side activities for players in the coming year

5) Play a sport with friends

GTA Online players can challenge their friends to a game of tennis and golf in-game. This is a long-standing feature that players can also look forward to trying out in the coming year.

It's a great way to break the monotony of the game, especially when a player is looking for something different from the usual GTA activities.

4) Play Custom Races

There are numerous races in GTA Online, some created by Rockstar and others by the players themselves. The custom player-created races are extremely popular because they allow a large number of people to express their creativity.

Some are absurd and over-the-top, while others resemble traditional races.

3) Try Rally Races

Rally Races in GTA Online are a unique take on racing. It requires cooperation between two players who play the roles of driver and navigator, just like in real-life rally racing.

Driving at breakneck speeds in a regular race is difficult enough, but doing so on an off-road track is even more daunting.

2) Learn to fly at the Flight School

Completing Flight School may turn out to be quite tedious, but doing so grants a decent monetary reward in GTA Online. If the player receives a gold medal after completing each of the ten lessons for the first time, they will gain a total of 13,950 RP and $232,500.

As a result, Flight School is one of the most profitable side activities in GTA Online.

1) Hunt down the Los Santos Slasher

For those who haven't finished this already, investigating the Los Santos Slasher murders is a great way to earn money in GTA Online. There are five locations spread throughout Los Santos and Blaine County that contain evidence of the Los Santos Slasher's misdeeds.

Players who find all five will be sent a threatening message by the Slasher himself, and he will appear at night while roaming in Blaine County. Disposing him grants the Navy Revolver in-game, and getting 50 headshots with it grants a further $200,000.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul