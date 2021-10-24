GTA Online Halloween Event: Slasher locations and how to spawn them

GTA Online has received an update from Rockstar Games that includes two new Halloween events. One of these is known as the Phantom Car event, while the other is called Slashers.

This article will focus on the Slashers freeroam event and guide players on how to start it. During this event, players will be pursued by four different slashers at night across other locations. Players can either fight back or choose to flee. Some of the slashers can take forever to die.

GTA Online: Locations for the Slashers Halloween event and how to start them

A killer NPC will appear from nowhere behind or near the player during this Halloween event in GTA Online. There are four types of killers in the game, all based on horror villains from classic slasher films. Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Pennywise the Clown from It are inspirations.

The player must meet these requirements for the killer to appear in GTA Online:

The player must be free-roaming in the game world and not inside any building.

The event is only accessible at night time, specifically between 9.00 PM and 5.00 AM.

The player must travel by foot or in a normal vehicle; no helicopters, planes, boats, weaponized vehicles, or special vehicles such as the Deluxo, Oppressor, or Oppressor Mk 2 are permitted.

The player must have been in the session for at least 16 minutes.

Players should also note that they must be inside the game's designated spawn area known as Slasher Zones. There are eight Slasher zones with four different types of killers, who are called Psycho, Driver, Sack Slasher, and Clown. Here are the spawn locations of the slashers marked on the map:

Approximate spawn locations of the different slashers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although they get one zone each, Sack Slasher and Clown are the easiest to spawn because their zone radii are massive. Psycho gets a fair chance of spawning with four zones, concentrated around South-Western Blaine County. On the other hand, Driver is the most difficult to meet, as he only spawns in specific locations. One of these is in Blaine County, while the other is in Los Santos.

GTA Online players will hear an ominous sting sound if they visit any of these locations during the specified time. This is followed by a flash of their minimap with a red dot indicating the killer's location.

