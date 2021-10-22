GTA Online Halloween Event: How to start the Phantom Car freemode event

Rockstar Games has released a GTA Online update with a few special Halloween events. Among the few events Rockstar Games has added to GTA Online, the most prominent has to be the Phantom Car freemode event. In this event, players can spot a driver-less Declasse Tornado following them in the game in the night-time. If players shoot at the vehicle and then get out of their car, they will find this ghostly car lighting up on fire and then chasing them down.

The event was inspired by the 1983 horror film Christine, based on the work of legendary author Stephen King. In this movie, a crazed car comes to life and possesses a range of negative and deadly emotions that lead to terror for several teenagers.

Although there are no special rewards for triggering this event, players can definitely have a lot of fun with this Easter egg in GTA Online that Rockstar added for players during the spooky month of Halloween.

How to start the Phantom Car freemode event in GTA Online

Here’s how you can ensure you bump into the Phantom Car:

Players need to get into GTA Online. Enter ‘Free Roam’ and don’t enter a building. Wait until the time is between 9.00 pm and 5.00 am in-game. Players must not use any special vehicle or boats. Vehicles like helicopters, boats, planes, vehicles with weapons, the Deluxo, or either the Oppressor/Oppressor MK2 will not let the phantom car spawn. Players will get to see the Phantom Car if at least 16 minutes have elapsed since the free roam session began. Players cannot do this in a solo session and there has to be at least one other player in the same session. With all these requirements met, players need to walk or drive around until they hear some ominous music. When players are in a vehicle, they should see a Declasse Tornado with just its headlights on following them. If players are on foot, the car will be on fire, have bright red headlights, and will aggressively drive towards them non-stop. Either concentrate your fire on the car until it blows up, or do one of the “must not” conditions above to make the car disappear.

