GTA Online weekly update 10/21/21: RT3000 Prize Ride, 2x payout on Halloween Adversary Modes, and more

GTA Online's preparing to get spooky as Halloween draws ever closer. Despite a slight delay in deployment, this week's update features a bunch of theme-appropriate bonuses and discounts that fit the Halloween festivities. From laser weapons to Halloween Adversary modes, the bonuses are live right now.
Everything new in GTA Online this week
Podium Vehicle
- Peyote Gasser
Prize Ride
- RT3000 - Place top 4 in 8 Pursuit series races this week to unlock
Halloween Content
- Halloween cosmetics in-game via stores
- Halloween-themed free-mode events - Slashers, UFOs, Phantom Car
- New Camhedz Arcade Machine
Double RP & GTA$
- Alien Survival
- Halloween Adversary Modes (Come Out To Play, Condemned, Slasher)
- Business Battles
Free login bonuses
- Baseball Bat Tee - Celebrating GTA III Anniversary
- Republican Space Rangers Livery for Comet S2
In-Game events
- Cargo Business Battle - Earn Green Glow Necklace and Green Checked Round Shades
Discounts
- Casino Penthouse - and Renovations - 30% OFF
- Casino Decorations - 30% OFF
- Lurcher ($390,000) - 40% OFF
- Hellion ($501,000) - 40% OFF
- Zhaba ($1,440,000 - $1,080,000) - 40% OFF
- Desert Raid ($417,000) - 40% OFF
- Caracara 4x4 ($612,500) - 30% OFF
- Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500) - 30% OFF
- All Laser Weapons - 50% OFF
Prime Gaming Rewards
- GTA$100K
- Free Sanctus
- 70% Off Besra ($345,000)
- 70% Off Z-Type ($285,000)
Halloween Adversary Mode and Casino discounts this week
Halloween is a special time in GTA Online as Rockstar Games spices things up a little. Other than the Halloween Adversary Modes, players are reporting being chased by 'Slashers' on the streets of Los Santos. Players must take down these hostile NPCs as they will be attacked by masked pedestrians periodically.
Also Read
This week's update makes it the perfect time to get a Casino Penthouse in GTA Online as well. Available at a 30% discount, Casino Penthouses give the player easy access to certain setup missions in the Diamond Casino Heist.
The new Camhedz Arcade Machine gives players a brand new minigame to play as well. Inspired by Rockstar Games' controversial game "Manhunt," Camhedz is a side-scrolling pixel shooter that awards players with a few t-shirts if they win.