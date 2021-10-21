GTA Online weekly update 10/21/21: RT3000 Prize Ride, 2x payout on Halloween Adversary Modes, and more

GTA Online's preparing to get spooky as Halloween draws ever closer. Despite a slight delay in deployment, this week's update features a bunch of theme-appropriate bonuses and discounts that fit the Halloween festivities. From laser weapons to Halloween Adversary modes, the bonuses are live right now.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

Podium Vehicle

Peyote Gasser

Prize Ride

RT3000 - Place top 4 in 8 Pursuit series races this week to unlock

Halloween Content

Halloween cosmetics in-game via stores

Halloween-themed free-mode events - Slashers, UFOs, Phantom Car

New Camhedz Arcade Machine

Double RP & GTA$

Alien Survival

Halloween Adversary Modes (Come Out To Play, Condemned, Slasher)

Business Battles

Free login bonuses

Baseball Bat Tee - Celebrating GTA III Anniversary

Republican Space Rangers Livery for Comet S2

In-Game events

Cargo Business Battle - Earn Green Glow Necklace and Green Checked Round Shades

Discounts

Casino Penthouse - and Renovations - 30% OFF

Casino Decorations - 30% OFF

Lurcher ($390,000) - 40% OFF

Hellion ($501,000) - 40% OFF

Zhaba ($1,440,000 - $1,080,000) - 40% OFF

Desert Raid ($417,000) - 40% OFF

Caracara 4x4 ($612,500) - 30% OFF

Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500) - 30% OFF

All Laser Weapons - 50% OFF

Prime Gaming Rewards

GTA$100K

Free Sanctus

70% Off Besra ($345,000)

70% Off Z-Type ($285,000)

Halloween Adversary Mode and Casino discounts this week

Halloween is a special time in GTA Online as Rockstar Games spices things up a little. Other than the Halloween Adversary Modes, players are reporting being chased by 'Slashers' on the streets of Los Santos. Players must take down these hostile NPCs as they will be attacked by masked pedestrians periodically.

This week's update makes it the perfect time to get a Casino Penthouse in GTA Online as well. Available at a 30% discount, Casino Penthouses give the player easy access to certain setup missions in the Diamond Casino Heist.

The new Camhedz Arcade Machine gives players a brand new minigame to play as well. Inspired by Rockstar Games' controversial game "Manhunt," Camhedz is a side-scrolling pixel shooter that awards players with a few t-shirts if they win.

