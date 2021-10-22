GTA Online Halloween events finally announced

After a brief period of anticipation, GTA Online players can now look forward to Halloween 2021 and its associated events. Rockstar has disclosed two of the upcoming Halloween events. The Phantom Car event is one, and the Slasher event is the other.

They announced the two major events as well as all bonuses and other surprises in a recent newswire article. Data miners had already revealed some details regarding the Phantom Car event, and GTA Online players had been noticeably excited about it.

Rockstar makes official announcement regarding Halloween in GTA Online

Popular GTA data miner @TezFunz2 has revealed some of the requirements for the Halloween events in GTA Online. These have been pointed out below:

The time frame for the events to occur is between 9 PM and 5 AM.

Players will not be able to encounter the events if they are driving the following types of vehicles: planes, helicopters, and boats. In addition, the Deluxo, the Oppressors (both Mk1 and Mk2), and any amphibious vehicles are also excluded.

The player must be in free roam, outside in San Andreas, for the events to trigger. They will not work if players are inside a building.

The player must have been in the session for at least 16 minutes before the events could trigger.

The cooldown time for both these events is 15 minutes.

Players must note that the events will not be encountered while solo. Both the events select one out of the available players to hunt. Having two players in a session is the best option for witnessing the event, as any more players decrease the chances for the events to trigger.

In the Phantom Car event, players will be hunted down by a custom Tornado that is set on fire, much like the movie Christine. In the Slasher event, one of the players will be hunted down by a killer. There are several types of killers inspired by popular horror movie characters like Jason Voorhees and Pennywise the Clown.

The Slasher event requires the player to be within a Slasher zone and can be started solo. There are eight Slasher zones in total, with four types of games available. These are divided into four zones for Psycho, two zones for Driver, one zone for Sack Slasher, and one zone for Clown.

