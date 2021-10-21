GTA Online Halloween Events requirements for Phantom Car and Slashers revealed

Halloween is right around the corner, which means that Rockstar will be doing something special in GTA Online to celebrate. Usually, new cosmetic items and game mode updates are released as a part of these events and this year's Halloween event is no different.

This year, an invincible "phantom" car will pick a player randomly and hunt them down in free roam. Along with that, random parts of the map will be turned into slasher zones where players can hunt down others if they are in the slasher zone.

It has now been revealed that there are a bunch of requirements that players need to meet to be able to participate in GTA Online's Halloween event.

Requirements for phantom car and slasher in GTA Online

This information has been revealed by Twitter user, Tez2. Tez2 is fairly well-known in the GTA community for being a reliable source for everything Rockstar-related. While rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, Tez2's information is usually pretty reliable.

According to Tez2, the event timings will be between 9 p.m and 5 a.m on 31st October. There is very little time to experience the event, so expect lobbies to be crowded.

The second point states that players driving planes, boats, helicopters, Oppressor Mk1 and 2, Deluxo and amphibious vehicles will not be able to access the new Halloween content. It is unclear whether players using these vehicles will need to join a new lobby to access the Halloween event after they stop using the vehicles mentioned above.

The Phantom car event requires more than one player to be triggered, meaning that it cannot be accessed in solo lobbies. Tez2 also states that a full lobby will decrease the chances of encountering the phantom car as it has more players to choose from.

The slasher event can be done solo but requires players to be within a slasher zone. There are 8 slasher zones spread across the map and each zone is associated with a type of slasher. There are 4 zones for psycho, 2 zones for driver, one zone for sack slasher and one zone for clown slasher.

Both these events have a cool down time of 15 minutes to give other players a chance to play as well. Players should expect some waiting time though because it will be hard to find lobbies in GTA Online that aren't full.

