5 LS Car Meet features that GTA Online players should know about

The LS Car Meet is one of the most crucial parts of the new Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online. It's the central hub for new activities and as the name implies, it's all about cars.

This article takes a look at some of the best features of the LS Car Meet in GTA Online. Some features are general information that players should be aware of, while others are important and useful to know.

Five LS Car Meet features that GTA Online players should be aware of

#5 - Not all vehicles are allowed in the LS Car Meet

Sadly, the Oppressor Mk II is not welcome here (Image via GTA Wiki)

While GTA Online has several over-the-top vehicles, not all of them are allowed in the LS Car Meet. Weaponized vehicles are not welcome here, so players can't just terrorize other car enthusiasts.

It should be mentioned that weaponized vehicles can be parked outside of the LS Car Meet.

#4 - Becoming a member

$50k is a small price to pay (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players aren't automatically a member within the Los Santos Car Meet. They will need to spend a meager $50,000 to become a member, which unlocks several other noteworthy features, such as:

Merch Shop

Modding Area

Prize Ride Challenges

Reputation system

Tattoo Shop

Test Track

#3 - Prize Ride Challenges

An example of a Prize Ride Challenge (Image via Murmaider16)

Prize Ride Challenges offer new opportunities for players to acquire brand new vehicles for free. These challenges rotate in and out regularly, so GTA Online players can use this new feature over time to save millions of dollars.

Of course, not every new vehicle is immediately available in a Prize Ride Challenge, so players will have to be patient when using this method.

#2 - Test Track

Practicing one's driving without the fear of being blown up is a seldom-seen opportunity in GTA Online. Fortunately for players, the Test Track is now the perfect place to do this.

Other players cannot interfere with another driver on the Test Track. Going for a new personal best also puts other gamers in ghost mode, which means they will simply pass through the player on the track.

#1 - The new Reputation System

The new Reputation system is one of the highlights of the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online. It's essentially a level system where players acquire various clothing options and Trade Prices as they progress.

Players can also earn some temporary rewards through the new Reputation system in GTA Online. For example, they can get $250K if they reach Car Meet Membership Rank 20 by August 17, 2021.

Raising one's Reputation is easy in GTA Online. Daily logins, spending time in the LS Car Meet and participating (and winning) in races are some easy ways to raise one's Reputation in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh