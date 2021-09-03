Drifting is an essential part of any serious race in GTA Online.

The recent Los Santos Tuners update has reignited some players' love for racing. Understandably, some will be better at it than others. The former category will likely know how to drift, which is a skill that helps a player make turns more easily without losing too much speed.

Otherwise, the player will be doing too many manual turns. Depending on the layout, this option won't be optimal. Hence, many GTA Online players wish to learn how to drift. It's an essential skill for any car enthusiast, and it's relatively simple to follow in GTA Online.

How to drift in GTA Online

First, a GTA Online player needs a good drift car. Not all vehicles drift the same way, which would defeat the purpose of an article like this one. The GTA Online player would ideally have a good drift car that they would realistically use for races. As the Los Santos Tuners Update is topical, it's worth noting that many of the tuners are good at drifting.

Drifting in GTA Online

The Futo GTX is a great option to drift with (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once a player finds their preferred drift car, it's time to learn how to drift. Using the low-grip wheels and a lowered stance will help the player drift more easily if it's a tuner.

The player shouldn't force the car to make a turn. Instead, they should start the turn and let the natural inertia of the vehicle take over. The player can still steer as necessary, but they shouldn't be accelerating during these turns.

It's good to tap the steering and acceleration buttons while attempting this. Don't just blindly hold the buttons down. Also, GTA Online players should take advantage of the car's brakes if they're going too fast.

As the car slides, make sure to press the opposite directional key to prevent the car from spinning out. Once the player finishes their turn, they should straighten out the automobile. Drifting is vital for making turns, so it isn't necessary when the player is going straight.

Tips to drift

Drifting can give the player an edge in GTA Online (Image via hazardous)

GTA Online players should steer the car in a calculated manner. They shouldn't try to drift out of nowhere. Also, some players might prefer to use a controller for drifting (even if they're on PC). Gamers should always use the control scheme they're comfortable with (keyboard or controller).

Depending on where the player is drifting, sometimes it's good to steer away from the corner they're going to turn at and then steer toward it. It's also worth noting that the player should watch if another player is going to ram into them.

Given how drifting relies heavily on inertia and light movements, it only takes one careless driver to spin another out. Drifting can be unstable at times, but players will get used to it and will be able to master it to get better results in various races.

There are also alternative ways to get some vehicles to drift better. Some of these could be considered "bugs," and they aren't helpful in a race given that the setup will take too long.

