Low Grip tires in GTA Online: All you need to know

With the latest update, GTA Online brings plenty of requested features to the game. This includes a stance modification and Low Grip tires, making drift builds much easier.

The Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online has proved to be a massive success. It has reignited the excitement for car culture in the game, with all-new vehicles and racing-related features.

There has always been a dedicated community of car lovers in GTA Online who would go to great lengths to drift in-game. This involved manually lowering the cambers by shooting the rims and resorting to a limited range of cars.

With the new update, drifting is much easier thanks to the stance modification option and Low Grip tires. The new cars can lower their stance via the interaction menu and install Low Grip tires for drifting.

GTA Online Tuners: How to install Low Grip tires in the game

GTA Online players who wish to get Low Grip tires installed on their cars should follow these steps:

First, players must go to the LS Car Meet warehouse. They need to purchase a membership (for $50k) if they don't already have one.

Once inside, they have to press LCtrl and then G (Mod Vehicle) when the menu pops up. They have to be inside the vehicle they wish to modify for this menu to appear.

Pressing G brings the car to the Mod Shop, where players have to select the Wheels category.

From the Wheels option, go to Tires>Tire Enhancements and select Low Grip Tires.

Players can see that the Low Grip Tires, which cost $500, will drastically reduce the traction, making the car prone to sliding. At present, this feature can only be installed for the new tuners and exclusively at the LS Car Meet. This is what the description reads:

"Low Grip Tires are exclusive to the LS Car Meet and applicable to vehicles that are part of Los Santos Tuners."

The stance modifications are also applicable solely to the new cars, some of which are much better at drifting by default. Just like with the Los Santos Tuners update, these features are not available in GTA 5 Story Mode.

