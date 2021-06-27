How to get drift cars in GTA Online easily

There is no doubt that racing fans have tried to drift their cars in GTA 5 at least once during their playthrough.

However, despite being an improvement over GTA 4, the car physics in GTA 5 are still insufficient for drifting. If players still insist on drifting in the game, a few clever tricks can be used to counter this.

There are a few specific cars which are perfectly suited for drifting, and players need certain upgrades to make sure they drift well. The last thing is obviously practice, as drifting is quite difficult.

How to get a drift car in GTA Online?

Since most cars in GTA Online are based on their real life counterparts, players may think that all tuners are good for drifting. This is not always true, however, and Drift Tampa or Drift Yosemite are not good choices either.

Here are a few cars in GTA Online that are good for drifting along with their prices:

Benefactor Schwartzer - $80,000: This is a good car for a beginner and is moderately priced. It is also the best sedan for drifting in GTA Online.

Willard Faction - $36,000: A smooth car for drifting, players should not upgrade it as it drifts better without any upgrades.

Dewbauchee Rapid GT - $132,000 to $140,000: This is also a good car for beginners to learn drifting, and it is moderately priced as well.

Karin Futo - $9000: Most JDM fans and would-be drifters will recognize this car's resemblance to the legendary Trueno. This is also the cheapest drift car in GTA Online and probably the best one for beginners.

Bravado Banshee 900R - $90,000/$105,000/$126,000 + $565,000 (upgrade): One of the hardest cars to drift, players who wish to master their drifting skills should practice drifting in this car.

After purchasing one of these cars, players need to buy all performance upgrades for the car except the brakes. This includes fully upgraded engines and transmission, a turbo and Muscle/SUV wheels.

When it comes to suspension, players should pick the sports variant, and avoid having a spoiler as it increases traction. Bulletproof tires are another thing to avoid.

Edited by Gautham Balaji