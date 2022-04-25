5 best GTA Online weapons released till date (2022)

GTA Online has given its players a fantastic roster of weapons to use for their daily activities. Adding the best GTA Online weaponry to their inventory will significantly assist players in navigating the streets of Los Santos.

This also ensures that players progress through their criminal profession smoothly and successfully. The best loadouts and a wide array of improved weapons help fight back against NPCs in missions and players in PvP activities more effectively.

It would be tragic if players lose any mission or fight with other players because they don't have good gear in GTA Online.

This article will help players recommend the best weapons they can buy in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are five best weapons to get in GTA online

5) Pump Shotgun Mk II

The Pump Shotgun Mk II can be obtained in GTA online by purchasing a basic Pump Shotgun for $3,500 and then converting it to the MK II form at the Weapon Workshop (inside the MOC or Avenger) for an additional $82,500.

The Pump Shotgun Mk II significantly improves on the normal Pump Shotgun in damage (from 29 to 32) and has a -50 percent malus against vehicles, similar to every buckshot-shooting shotgun still firing eight pellets at the same rate. But one of its greatest strengths is that it has access to specialized ammo.

A Holographic Sight, a Small Scope, or a Medium Scope can be added to the weapon, increasing the zoom level and making it more usable for long-range attacks.

4) Combat MG Mk II

The Combat MG Mk II can be obtained in GTA online by purchasing a basic Combat MG for $14,800 and then converting it to the MK II form at the Weapon Workshop (inside the MOC or Avenger) for an additional $119,000.

The Combat MG Mk II improves on the normal Combat MG in terms of damage (from 45 to 47), with the same rate of fire. This makes it a lethal weapon against unarmored vehicles and enemies. The standard magazine holds 100 rounds. However, the capacity can be increased to 200 shots per box magazine.

It may be equipped with a muzzle brake, grip, and sight, improving accuracy and reducing recoil, making it a dependable and consistent weapon for takedowns at most ranges.

3) Heavy Sniper

The Heavy Sniper can be purchased in GTA Online from Ammu-Nation for $38,150.

Since it uses .50 BMG cartridges, the Heavy Sniper can do a lot of damage in every shot and might even one-shot kill players who are up to level 99. The Heavy Sniper can also deal significant damage to vehicles and destroy a helicopter's tail rotor with two bullets.

As a result, this weapon outperforms the conventional Sniper Rifle, with a higher fire rate of 50 RPM compared to the sniper rifle's 38 RPM.

2) RPG (Rocket Launcher)

The RPG (Rocket Launcher) can be purchased in GTA Online from Ammu-Nation for $26,250. It is a portable and shoulder-launched weapon that fires explosive warheads. It is very effective for taking down vehicles or large groups of assailants.

It is less accurate but more powerful, allowing it to take out many targets quickly. Rocket explosions are lethal for players, and splash damage can easily kill them.

Vehicles are also extremely vulnerable, as the blast can destroy them, which is also the same for helicopters. This weapon can be tinted in a different color but does not have any attachment customizations.

1) Pistol Mk II

The Pistol Mk II can be obtained in GTA online by purchasing a basic Pistol for $2,500 and then converting it to the MK II form at the Weapon Workshop (inside the MOC or Avenger) for an additional $73,750.

With the same rate of fire, Pistol Mk II improves on ordinary Pistol in damage (from 26 to 32). While a significant upgrade, it still has the same average damage per second as a semi-automatic pistol.

However, it excels in providing players with balance, simplicity, and precision, which can come in handy for players stuck in dangerous situations.

This gun has a massive range of tactical customizations that are made possible by Mk II upgrades, including new magazines with tracer, incendiary, armor piercing, hollow point, and other types of lethal rounds.

