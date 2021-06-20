5 incredibly disappointing weapons in GTA Online

Some GTA Online weapons are completely outclassed by numerous other options, making these five weapons incredibly disappointing to use.

There are so many weapons in GTA Online that some of them are bound to disappoint the player. Sometimes, they're overpriced and are just copies of another pre-existing weapon. While, at other times, these weapons are just too impractical to use in GTA Online. Generally speaking, this list will prioritize unnecessary expenses over some other factors.

It should be noted that this list won't include Mk I weapons, melee weapons, or harmless weapons. The former would be too general to include (not to mention they're still cheap for new players), and the latter isn't practical in GTA Online.

Players shouldn't be disappointed in finding out how bad melee weapons are in GTA Online (disappointment is based off of expectations, after all).

Five disappointing weapons in GTA Online

#5 - SNS Pistol Mk II

The SNS Pistol Mk II (Image via GTA Wiki)

The original SNS Pistol is often considered to be one of the worst weapons in GTA Online. Sadly for it, the upgrade isn't much better. Although it is superior to the original model, the SNS Pistol Mk II is still outdone by every other Mk II weapon and most other handguns.

It costs $79,575, making it one of the more expensive handguns in the GTA Online. This also makes it more expensive than some genuinely good weapons, making this purchase an incredibly disappointing one.

The upgrades the SNS Pistol Mk II gets don't help patch its flaws in a significant way (at least not in a way that makes GTA Online players prioritize this weapon over others).

#4 - Firework Launcher

The Firework Launcher (Image via GTA Wiki)

Stylish weapons are cool to look at, but the Firework Launcher is entirely outclassed by both the RPG and the Homing Launcher in terms of usefulness. It has less damage and zero homing capabilities compared to the latter, with both of these weapons being unlocked at Rank 1.

The RPG is unlocked at Rank 80, but it's a low level that most players will reach easily. By comparison, the Firework Launcher's damage is significantly lower than the RPG's, making it a novelty weapon and not a seriously explosive weapon like its design might indicate.

$65,000 is a low price for an explosive weapon at least, although most players would prefer the Homing Launcher, which only costs $10K more.

#3 - Marksman Pistol

The Marksman Pistol (Image via GTA Wiki)

One ammo weapons have to be worth using in order to justify the hefty cost of having to reload constantly. Unfortunately for it, the Marksman Pistol isn't a practical weapon in any GTA Online environment, especially in PVP.

It can kill other players in a single shot (not counting extra health or armor), which is impressive, but its accuracy and range are rather poor. Its reload time is also rather unforgiving, meaning that its previous flaws stand out compared to other low ammo weapons.

However, the Marksman Pistol only costs $4,350, and it is available at Rank 1. There are unquestionably better weapons to choose from at that rank, especially since this weapon's niche is incredibly minor in GTA Online.

#2 - Unholy Hellbringer

The Unholy Hellbringer (Image via GTA Wiki)

Being identical to an Mk I weapon doesn't do the Unholy Hellbringer much justice, as any sane GTA Online player would find the Combat MG Mk II to be a lot better. Still, the Unholy Hellbringer is nigh identical to the original Combat MG (without any attachments), with the main difference being that the Unholy Hellbringer has an ammo capacity of 9,999.

However, that extra ammo capacity isn't worth $449,000. The original Combat MG costs $14,800 in GTA Online, which makes it the preferable option for most players. That extra ammo count isn't as useful as it seems, as there are still plenty of better weapons than a clone of the original Combat MG.

It is a stylish weapon at least, but serious GTA Online players shouldn't go out of their way in prioritizing this weapon over the many better options found in the game.

#1 - Widowmaker

The Widowmaker (Image via GTA Wiki)

When two weapons perform identically, that's often not a good sign for the more expensive weapon. In this example, the Widowmaker performs identically to the Minigun, despite the stark difference in prices between the two weapons. The former costs $499,000, whereas the latter costs $50,000.

Being the most expensive handheld weapon in the game would make GTA Online players think it would be worth the price, but it's strictly a cosmetic upgrade. Even the similar customization options are more expensive for the Widowmaker.

It doesn't help that the Minigun is a fairly impractical weapon to begin with in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by suwaidfazal