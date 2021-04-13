5 most underwhelming GTA Online weapons in April 2021

GTA Online makes a pretty huge statement when it comes to weapons. The game offers players an insane variety of guns to play with.

Players have come to recognize that certain weapons are better suited to either PvP or PvE since the dynamics of GTA Online change in different modes.

There are some weapons in the game that may look like they are amazing but often end up being disappointing. In this list, we will be looking at weapons that aren't necessarily bad but simply aren't as good as they should have been.

What are the most underwhelming weapons in GTA Online as of April 2021?

#5 SNS Pistol

As cool as the SNS Pistol looks, it doesn't have much use in GTA Online. The Pistol is a throwback to the classic British-spy style of weapons, but players will be left thoroughly frustrated when they realize they can't kill anything with it.

The SNS Pistol might even take a whole magazine to shoot down an enemy player. One would expect the gun to surprise players with its size and be one of the more deadly weapons in the game. However, it is just plain disappointing

#4 Marksman Pistol

Advertisement

In certain game modes where the player is forced to use the Marksman Pistol, it is an absolute joy to use. This is mainly because other players are also stuck with the same gun. However, during PvE, this gun is simply disappointing.

The Marksman Pistol might result in a one-hit kill. However, if the player misses, it takes an eternity to load back up. With each shot requiring a massive load time, the Marksman Pistol leaves the player extremely vulnerable.

#3 Bullpup Shotgun

Advertisement

The Bullpup Shotgun is another weapon that does not live up to its initial promise and menacing appearance. It might appear to be one of the most appealing weapons in GTA Online, but players should be wary of it right from the start.

For about the same price, players can buy much better weapons and have a far easier time in the game. A decent rate of fire is all the Bullpup Shotgun has going for it.

#2 Combat PDW

The Combat PDW might appear to be one of the most logical choices for players, given the kind of reputation that it has in other competitive games. However, in GTA Online, the gun is an absolute disappointment and will more than likely get the player killed in both PvE and PvP.

The gun doesn't have the necessary power nor the accuracy to hang with the big boys in GTA Online. Anyone with a Special Carbine or even an AP Pistol will always have the upper hand on a player with the Combat PDW.

#1 Assault Rifle

Advertisement

The Assault Rifle is not as powerful as it appears to be. GTA Online players often think that this weapon is one of assured quality since it is usually powerful in other games.

However, the Assault Rifle is outclassed by so many other weapons in GTA Online.

The thing about the Assault Rifle is that it is decent when considered in isolation but is severely outclassed when compared to other weapons in the game.