How to get Mk II weapon upgrades in GTA Online

A fully upgraded Mk II weapon can make a huge difference in GTA Online.

Mk II weapons were introduced back in the 2017 Gunrunning update. These variations are far superior to their normal counterparts. Players will deal much more damage to their enemies. They also have access to customization features, which bring out the best in these weapons.

However, upgrading Mk II weapons is not going to be easy, since it's a very costly investment in GTA Online. Despite a significant paywall, players should definitely think about getting these upgrades. Some of these weapons will redefine the combat experience of this game.

Mk II weapons are very powerful in GTA Online, so players should definitely upgrade them

Whether it's armor piercing rounds or holographic sight, the Mk II weapons are a major threat in GTA Online. Players will have to jump through some hoops just to get access to them. Here is a brief look at what they need to do.

Players first need to buy a Bunker

Los Santos Airbase Bunkers will be available on the Maze Banke Foreclosures website. There are a grand total of 11 Bunkers in GTA Online, with prices that range from $1,165,000 to $4,070,000. This is also where players can start their Gunrunning business.

Now they need to visit Warstock Cache and Carry

Once a Bunker is setup, players can also purchase a Mobile Operations Center (MOC). This is where players can modify their weaponry. Depending on the version, an MOC costs anywhere from $1,225,000 to $2,790,000.

However, players also need to buy a Weapon and Vehicle Workshop, which sells for $955,000. This is a very costly investment by GTA Online standards, but the Mk II weapons are worth it.

Check out the Disruption Logistics website

GTA Online players should head back to their Bunker, where they need to find a computer screen. This is where they can access a website called Disruption Logistics. Keep in mind that players must be in a public session.

Players can now perform research on Mk II weapon upgrades. However, this requires the use of supplies, which players have to either buy or steal. Research will take a while to complete, so players should keep that in mind.

Examples of good Mk II upgrades

Mk weapons are powerful in their own right, yet they have the potential to surpass those limits. Here are a few examples of what players can use:

Explosive rounds : Causes tiny explosions at the end of the round

: Causes tiny explosions at the end of the round Pistol Mk II Mounted Scope : Lets players line up more precise shots

: Lets players line up more precise shots SMG Mk II Holographic Sight : Provides slight boosts in accuracy

: Provides slight boosts in accuracy Heavy Sniper Mk II Thermal Scope : Allows players to see in total darkness

: Allows players to see in total darkness Combat MG Mk II Heavy Barrel: Increases the range of the weapon

Thanks to these custom weapon parts, GTA Online players will have a major advantage in combat. It's an expensive undertaking, but Mk II weapon upgrades will make a huge difference. For instance, explosive rounds will be devastating against players without an armored vehicle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul