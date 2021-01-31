While it is all fun and games to spend hours in Adversary Modes and Deathmatches, the real money in GTA Online is in its various businesses. Owning many these businesses allows players to make a lot of money passively and increase their daily payout in the game.

From all the properties available in GTA Online, one of the most useful and valuable ones to invest in is the Bunker. Not only is the Bunker a supremely cool property to have around, but it is also one that serves a lot of utility and opens up a lot of possibilities for the player.

There are a total of 11 Bunkers to pick from that start from $1,165,000 and go up in price with each modification and feature added to the said Bunker. The location and accessibility of these Bunkers will affect its pricing. It mostly comes down to the player's preferences.

However, every Bunker will provide much of the same facilities and functionality in GTA Online. Here are 5 things that a player can do in GTA Online if they own a Bunker.

5 things players can do with a Bunker in GTA Online

1) Gunrunning

Gunrunning is one of the best ways to make passive income in GTA Online and turn a massive profit on an hourly basis. Essentially, instead of buying Supplies and re-stocking their Bunker, players can choose to much rather steal Supplies and then Sell them for a massive profit.

This way, players can make massive amounts of cash quickly and steadily while doing other things in the game simultaneously. The Gunrunning business should definitely be a priority for every player in GTA Online as it simply is one of the most valuable businesses in the game.

Advertisement

2) Gun Range

Apart from a monetary value, the Bunker also provides players with their own Gun Range. It functions in the same way as the Gun Range one would find in Ammu-Nation.

It's cool because players can spend time in their Range simply levelling up their Shooting attribute. Simply practising and perfecting one's aim in GTA Online can help go far in the game and survive one-on-one fights with other players in the game.

3) MOC

Based on sheer looks, the MOC is a supremely imposing vehicle in the game and immediately presents itself as an appealing option. Not only is it a powerful vehicle capable of dealing out damage as well as absorb some, its main value lies in its ability to store weaponized vehicles as well as a tonne of other cool stuff.

Not only that, but the MOC also gives players access to its missions, which they can complete for Cash and RP. MOC Missions are a great way to earn some extra cash along with 2-4 players in the game.

4) Weapon Workshop (in MOC)

Advertisement

While the Special Carbine and other weapons in the game perform quite admirably, once the player gets their hands on MKII weapons, there is no going back.

The Weapons Workshop essentially allows the player to develop higher-powered variants of the weapons they already own. MKII weapons are hilariously overpowered and make for some of the most useful tools in GTA Online.

More often than not, the player with the bigger and faster gun will usually come away as the victor in a one-on-one fight, and there are rarely any bigger and faster than MKII weapons.

5) Trade Price on Weaponized Vehicles

Weaponized Vehicles in GTA Online provide for some of the most value-for-money in the game. Not only are they visually impressive beasts, they can pretty deal with anything the player throws at it.

Vehicles like the Oppressor MKII are some of the most useful vehicles in the game, and owning one will ensure that they progress faster. By doing the Bunker Resupply missions, players can unlock Trade Prices on a tonne of vehicles in Warstock Cache and Carry.