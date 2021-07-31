Top 3 Mk II GTA Online weapons that are incredibly powerful

GTA Online's extensive arsenal of weapons has players absolutely spoilt for choice when it comes to picking their method of mayhem. From fireworks launchers to sci-fi railguns, GTA Online has it all. At the top of the pile lie Mk II weapons. Capable of extensive modifications and carrying unique ammo types, Mk II weapons are the ultimate upgrade that players can treat themselves to. Here's a look at the top 3 best Mk II weapons that can turn the tide of battle in an instant for GTA Online players.

Top 3 Mk II variant weapons in GTA Online

3) Pump Shotgun Mk II

The Pump Shotgun Mk II is one of the most powerful guns for players to can keep in their inventory. Armed with explosive rounds, the Pump Shotgun Mk II really flexes its impressive range, capable of taking out unarmoured cars in a single shot. In a 1v1, the explosive rounds of the Pump Shotgun Mk II allow players to force enemies into the open by shooting near their cover, causing them to ragdoll out of their hiding spot.

2) Bullpup Rifle Mk II

The Bullpup Rifle is near perfect even without a Mk II upgrade, but adding Full Metal Jacket rounds to it makes it an absolute killing machine. For those out of the loop, Full Metal Jacket rounds inflict increased damage to vehicles while being able to penetrate bullet resistant and bulletproof vehicle glass. Dealing with enemies hiding in an armored car has become an absolute breeze in GTA Online with the Bullpup Rifle Mk II.

1) Heavy Sniper Mk II

The Heavy Sniper Mk II is the ultimate leveler of GTA Online's freemode power struggle. Capable of running explosive rounds, the Heavy Sniper Mk II is quite possibly the most powerful weapon in the game in the right player's hands. Capable of taking down helicopters in 2 shots, the Heavy Sniper Mk II balances ground-to-air fights and gives players on foot a much better chance of survival. The ultimate selling point of the Heavy Sniper Mk II is the capability of one-shotting Oppressor griefers straight out of the air.

Edited by Gautham Balaji