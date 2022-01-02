What is GTA Online’s best new weapon from the Armory?

GTA Online recently introduced three new weapons into the game

Agencies are the hottest commodity in GTA Online right now. They can be upgraded with custom interiors, such as the Armory. Players will have to fork over $720,000 to get their own weapons expert. This is where they can buy various guns, including some exclusive ones.

The Contract takes heavy inspiration from GTA 5, such as its use of weapons. For example, the Stun Gun is readily available from that game. The Heavy Rifle was also originally planned for GTA 5. Nonetheless, GTA Online players should consider which of these weapons are serviceable.

GTA Online introduced new weapons from the Armory, so here's a look at which one is the best

The Armory is a very convenient feature for Agency owners. They can buy several different types of weapons here. This article will go over the newly introduced ones to GTA Online. Players should take a look at the Stun Gun, Compact EMP Launcher, and the Heavy Rifle.

Stun Gun

GTA 5 players will certainly remember the Stun Gun. It's now more accessible in GTA Online, but only for those with an Armory. The Stun Gun is meant to paralyze enemies for a short while. It can also go through ballistic equipment, which can be useful.

However, the Stun Gun has a very small firing range. It also takes 12 seconds to fully recharge, which is a major downside. GTA Online players will be left vulnerable if they don't switch their current weapon.

Compact EMP Launcher

The main purpose of this weapon is to disable vehicles in GTA Online. It should last about eight seconds or so, which gives players more than enough time. They can either make their escape or take out their target.

Despite the disabling effect, weaponized vehicles can still use their weapons. Even with the Compact EMP Launcher, players can still be taken out if they're not careful. It's also difficult to hit smaller targets like the Oppressor Mk II.

Heavy Rifle

Unlike the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher, players can buy the Heavy Rifle at Ammu-Nation. It's not exclusive to the Armory, but it was introduced in The Contract update. Interestingly, this weapon was cut in GTA 5 development.

The Heavy Rifle is a balanced weapon by GTA Online standards. It has the power of an Advanced Rifle and the fire rate of a Carbine Rifle. However, it suffers from a bigger recoil and spread. GTA Online players are better off using the Heavy Rifle at close range, rather than from long distances.

In conclusion

Truth be told, most of these newer weapons are very disappointing. The Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher are very situational weapons. Not many players will find the right time to use them.

The only one worth buying is the Heavy Rifle. Even then, it's considered to be in the middle range for the rifle class. At the very least, the Heavy Rifle can still do its job properly. The other weapons are too inefficient with their intended tasks.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

