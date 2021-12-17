Why the new weapons aren't worth it in GTA Online The Contract DLC

GTA Online's latest update gave players many new items to play around with, but its newest weapons leave a lot to be desired.

The new weapons from The Contract update are:

Compact EMP Launcher ($397,500)

($397,500) Heavy Rifle ($450,000)

($450,000) Stun Gun ($375,000)

These weapons are among the most expensive in the game, although the above prices are affected by various discounts. However, that doesn't mean they're good. Any player struggling with their financial situation in GTA Online shouldn't bother getting any of these three weapons, lest they prefer throwing away their money.

They're vastly overpriced for the utility they offer. For instance, the Heavy Rifle is a respectable middle-of-the-road type gun that costs substantially more than superior Mk II weaponry.

The new weapons from The Contract DLC aren't worth it in GTA Online

It's worth analyzing every gun individually, as they each fulfill a different role in the current GTA Online metagame. The main general drawback to them is their exorbitant price, but there are other advantages and disadvantages worth covering.

Compact EMP Launcher in GTA Online

Specialized weapons tend to have a valuable niche somewhere in GTA Online's metagame. In the Compact EMP Launcher's case, it can disable a vehicle's engine for approximately five seconds (it won't prevent most weaponized vehicles from shooting). Otherwise, it functions similarly to how the Compact Grenade Launcher works.

It fires in an arc, but the projectile is much slower than most bullets in GTA Online. Ergo, it is not effective for hitting most moving targets. One of its most significant flaws is that other weapons can destroy or hurt players in moving vehicles much easier by comparison.

Also, this weapon does not deal much damage to people. On the bright side, one can use it as a drive-by option.

An official screenshot featuring the Compact EMP Launcher (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Compact EMP Launcher is not immediately available to GTA Online players. Instead, they must purchase the Agency and the Armory upgrade to gain the ability to buy it there. This gun costs a whopping $397,500, making it one of the most expensive weapons in the game.

Pros:

Disables a vehicle's engine for nearly five seconds

Can be used in drive-bys

Cons:

Expensive

Slow projectile

Ineffective against moving targets, especially at a distance

Other weapons more effectively deal with vehicles

Deals minimal damage to players and vehicles

Doesn't stop most weaponized vehicles from firing their weapons

Ultimately, it's an overly situational weapon, especially for one that's as overpriced as it is. It can be fun to use, but it's not something that players should prioritize purchasing.

Heavy Rifle in GTA Online

The Heavy Rifle is the most usable in general scenarios out of the three new weapons. It's best summarized as an unspectacular gun that's priced far too high for its value.

It isn't bad per se, but it's a balanced assault rifle. The Heavy Rifle is good at close range and can eliminate other players much faster than other assault rifles when it comes to body shots.

However, the main downside is that it has a lackluster headshot range, making it inefficient for skilled players who can easily hit headshots from a distance. While headshots will eliminate most players in a single burst, the gun's limited range is a noticeable drawback.

It also lacks several upgrade features that Mk II weapons have, making it feel more generic by comparison.

The official screenshot featuring the Heavy Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games)

This gun is the only weapon from The Contract DLC that players can buy right away. It costs an outstanding $450,000 at Ammu-Nation, making it one of the expensive weapons in the game.

Pros:

Efficient for close-range fights

Noob-friendly

Low vertical recoil

Good overall stats

Cons:

Expensive

Low headshot range

Limited customization options compared to Mk II guns

It's a fine weapon to use, but it's not the best assault rifle while being significantly more expensive to purchase than its contemporaries in GTA Online.

Stun Gun in GTA Online

GTA Online's Stun Gun is noticeably different from GTA 5's variation. First, the prices of the two guns are comically contrasting. GTA 5's version costs a measly $100 (not counting medal discounts). By comparison, GTA Online's Stun Gun costs $375,000.

Unfortunately, that doesn't mean this weapon was buffed between games; instead, it's been nerfed in several categories. Its recharge time is substantially longer, going from nearly three seconds in GTA 5 to 12 seconds in GTA Online.

One also can't use it while in a vehicle in its newest iteration. It also requires the player to purchase an Agency and the Armory upgrade to buy the gun there.

An official screenshot featuring the player holding the Stun Gun in the front (Image via Rockstar Games)

This gun can deal minor damage to other players. The main reason why a player would want to use it is for its utility, especially if they wish to stunlock a player with some friends.

Pros:

Can stunlock a player in coordinated situations

Stuns players for nearly five seconds

Cons:

Expensive

Limited range

Takes nearly 12 seconds to recharge

Swapping to another weapon won't instantly reload the Stun Gun

Can't be used in a drive-by

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

