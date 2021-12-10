GTA Online players can finally use the Stun Gun

A new GTA Online update is on the way, as players eagerly wait for the Stun Gun to become available.

The Contract is a new online story that brings back some familiar faces. GTA 5 players will recognize the likes of Franklin and Lamar. They will also recognize a particular weapon from that game, namely the Stun Gun. Such a powerful weapon can incapicate NPCs within an instant.

GTA Online did not add this item for sale until very recently. Of course, players will have to wait until December 15th to get their hands on it. That's when the new update is set to be released. Here's what players should know about this electroshock weapon.

The Stun Gun makes its way to GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc

For the longest time, the Stun Gun was not available for purchase in GTA Online. Players had to use various glitches just to get their hands on it. This rare weapon will be fully accessible after The Contract update. Here's a brief look at what makes the Stun Gun so devastating.

Stun Guns are very powerful weapons

GTA 5 players may remember using this particular weapon. The Stun Gun uses a small electric wire that shocks enemies on contact. It will paralyze enemies and leave them in a vulnerable position. Stun Guns have a power meter of 100, along with a recharge period of four seconds.

Due to the powerful bursts of electricity, many NPCs will not survive the encounter. They will even be set on fire if the player holds the Stun Gun long enough. It can also shoot out tires that lack bulletproof upgrades. However, it's not without its drawbacks, since it has a very short range.

Unlike GTA 5, Stun Guns are extremely rare in GTA Online. Prior to the upcoming update, players had to get one in the Diamond Casino heist.

Will it be nerfed in GTA Online?

Some GTA Online players may be concerned about the Stun Gun's potential for griefing. In its current state, it may need a longer recharge period. Otherwise, players can be stuck getting shocked indefinitely.

Griefers with Stun Guns can easily wait outside apartments, ready to strike within a moment's notice. It remains to be seen how Stun Guns will affect GTA Online lobbies as a whole. Nonetheless, players have been waiting for this weapon ever since it was found in the game files.

Players will have to wait until December 15th

GTANet @GTANet

A compact EMP launcher, the Enus Jubilee car, the new Agency property, the Stun Gun coming to Online, and much more. New weapons and vehicles have also been teased for #GTAOnline : The Contract.A compact EMP launcher, the Enus Jubilee car, the new Agency property, the Stun Gun coming to Online, and much more. New weapons and vehicles have also been teased for #GTAOnline: The Contract.A compact EMP launcher, the Enus Jubilee car, the new Agency property, the Stun Gun coming to Online, and much more. https://t.co/WiazSOXWjQ

This is a very exciting time for GTA Online players. Not only can they finally buy a Stun Gun, they can also try out Franklin's new story. Several new weapons and vehicles will be on the way in this upcoming update.

Players only have to wait until December 15th, which is less than a week away. They don't have to wait for very long to start zapping at people. It's going to be interesting to see how the Stun Gun affects gameplay. For better or worse, it perfectly encapsulates the GTA Online experience.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to use the Stun Gun? Yes, let's get to shockin'! No, this will be annoying. 0 votes so far