GTA Online guide: How to get new weapons in The Contract DLC

There aren't too many requirements for GTA Online players to get new weapons in the recent update (The Contract).

GTA Online's three new weapons are the Heavy Rifle, Stun Gun, and Compact EMP Launcher. The Heavy Rifle is a balanced assault rifle with no gimmicks. By comparison, the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher are designed as utility weapons with specific niches.

Essentially, the Heavy Rifle is available for purchase at any Ammu-Nation for $450,000 with no requirements. The other two guns require the player to purchase an Agency and get Armory upgrade in GTA Online.

How to get new weapons from The Contract update in GTA Online

To buy the Heavy Rifle, go to any Ammu-Nation. Once the player is there, they can buy it like they would with any other generic gun. There are no rank requirements for purchasing it, with the only barrier to entry being its hefty $450,000 default price. Different players have varying amounts of a discount, which means that players will usually spend less than $450,000 to acquire the Heavy Rifle.

The next two guns have slightly harder requirements to unlock them, as the player essentially has to spend more money on a property to gain access to them.

Unlocking the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher in GTA Online

There are four agencies that a player can buy, with the cheapest one being the one at Little Seoul for $2,010,000. GTA Online players can buy any Agency from Dynasty 8 Executive.

However, the player must make sure that they purchase the Armory option before buying the Agency in GTA Online. The Armory costs a flat $720,000, with the rest of the other customization options being irrelevant for purchasing The Contract's final two guns.

A player buying a Stun Gun (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once the player has their desired Agency with the Armory upgrade, they must go to the said Armory to buy the Stun Gun and the Compact EMP Launcher. This vendor is upstairs on the top floor of the Agency, with the seller sitting casually with his feet on the table. Go through the glass door and press the relevant interaction button to talk to him.

The Contract's two weapons are under:

Pistol -> Stun Gun

Heavy Weapons -> Compact EMP Launcher

The Stun Gun costs $375,000 in GTA Online; by comparison, The Compact EMP Launcher costs $397,500. Do note that discounts affect the final price of these GTA Online guns.

Take the above YouTube video about The Contract weapons as an example. Due to the 5% discount the YouTuber has, he only pays $356,250 and $377,625 for the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher, respectively.

What do the new guns from The Contract update do?

The Contract's newest weapons (Image via Rockstar Games)

New players should understand that the Heavy Rifle is an assault rifle with balanced stats. It has a good rate of fire and low vertical recoil, but the range in which players can hit headshots is lower than most other assault rifles. Hence, it's ideal for close to mid-range combat.

The Contract's version of the Stun Gun is a nerfed version of GTA 5's variant. For instance, it has a substantially longer recharge period in GTA Online compared to GTA 5 (12 seconds versus three seconds). However, it can still stun a player for nearly five seconds if it hits them.

Also Read Article Continues below

The final new gun from The Contract DLC is Compact EMP Launcher. Whereas the Stun Gun stuns players, the Compact EMP Launcher is meant to disrupt vehicles. It turns off its engine for nearly five seconds, but keep in mind that it won't stop most weaponized vehicles from firing back at the player.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Which utility gun do you prefer? Stun Gun Compact EMP Launcher 0 votes so far