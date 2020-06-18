GTA Online: How to participate in the Race Series

Races are one of the simplest Daily Objectives to fulfil in GTA Online

GTA Online allows its players to take part in a lot of different races.

Race Series in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

If games like Assetto Corsa Competizione, Forza Motorsport and Need for Speed appeal to you, then you are sure to love the Race Series in GTA Online.

The Race Series is a part of the Daily Objectives that players need to fulfil to earn cash and increase their RP. Races are one of the simplest Daily Objectives to fulfil in GTA Online and are, therefore, loved by players across the globe.

How to participate in a race in GTA Online

Follow the steps below to take part in GTA Online races:

Go to the ‘Online’ option in the tab.

Click on the option that reads ‘Play Job’.

Then click on ‘Rockstar Created’.

You will then see the ‘Races’ option. You can select this option and then take part in the race of your choice.

Types of races in GTA Online

GTA Online allows you to take part in a lot of different races. These races can be broadly classified into six types: Land Races, Bike Races, Water Races, Air Races, Stunt Races and Target Assault Races. Here are two of the most popular and unique races:

Land Races

Land Races, which are incredibly popular among players, are of three types: GTA, Standard and Rally. The Standard and Rally races are similar to one another and involve driving past checkpoints before reaching the finish line. GTA races are essentially the same as the other two races but include weapons and power-ups.

Stunt Races

Introduced in the Cunning Stunts update, Stunt Races are for the daredevils. Loops, ramps and circuits are an important part of these races. Hotring Circuit Races, Issi Classic Races and Transform Races are some of the top picks for players in pursuit of an adrenaline rush.