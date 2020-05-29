GTA Online: Daily Objectives that you can be a part of
- Complete the Daily Objectives in GTA Online to swoosh past the others.
- You can win rewards like cash and RP when you complete your Daily Objectives
Those who play GTA Online frequently must know about the Daily Objectives that they are challenged with. The Daily Objectives came as a feature of the Heist Update in GTA Online. Once you reach Rank 15 these objectives are unlocked.
Three objectives are assigned each day and if you are able to complete all three of them then you are awarded with cash and RP (Reputation) in GTA Online.
If you want to find the Daily Objectives then you can check the Interaction Menu. If you complete all the three objectives then you will get $30000 and 5000 RP. Daily Objectives are often considered as the easiest way to earn money in GTA Online.
Daily Challenges in GTA Online
Here are a few Game Modes Objectives and Free Roam Objectives which falls under the category of Daily Objectives in GTA Online:
Game Modes Objectives
Participation in any of the following as per that day’s objective:-
· Deathmatch
· Team Deathmatch
· Vehicle Deathmatch
· Race
· Land Race
· Sea Race
· Bike Race
· Air Race
· Survival
· Parachute Jump
Free Roam Objectives
- To complete a Gang Attack
- To hold up a store
- To kill players
- To collect a Bounty
- To steal vehicles
- To destroy vehicles
- To ride on one of the Fairground Rides
- To go to the Movies
- To steal a vehicle from the military base
With the new Diamond Casino and Resort update there were few more objectives which were added to the existing list like:
Here are a handful of them which you are required to participate in:
· Business Battle
· Freemode Challenge
· Freemode Event
· Club Work
· VIP Work
· SASS Series
· Bunker Series
· Adversary Series
· Race Series
· Stunt Series