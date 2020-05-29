Take part in Daily Objectives and win cash prizes. Image: YouTube

Those who play GTA Online frequently must know about the Daily Objectives that they are challenged with. The Daily Objectives came as a feature of the Heist Update in GTA Online. Once you reach Rank 15 these objectives are unlocked.

Three objectives are assigned each day and if you are able to complete all three of them then you are awarded with cash and RP (Reputation) in GTA Online.

If you want to find the Daily Objectives then you can check the Interaction Menu. If you complete all the three objectives then you will get $30000 and 5000 RP. Daily Objectives are often considered as the easiest way to earn money in GTA Online.

Daily Challenges in GTA Online

Here are a few Game Modes Objectives and Free Roam Objectives which falls under the category of Daily Objectives in GTA Online:

Game Modes Objectives

Participation in any of the following as per that day’s objective:-

· Deathmatch

· Team Deathmatch

· Vehicle Deathmatch

· Race

· Land Race

· Sea Race

· Bike Race

· Air Race

· Survival

· Parachute Jump

Free Roam Objectives

To complete a Gang Attack

To hold up a store

To kill players

To collect a Bounty

To steal vehicles

To destroy vehicles

To ride on one of the Fairground Rides

To go to the Movies

To steal a vehicle from the military base

With the new Diamond Casino and Resort update there were few more objectives which were added to the existing list like:

Here are a handful of them which you are required to participate in:

· Business Battle

· Freemode Challenge

· Freemode Event

· Club Work

· VIP Work

· SASS Series

· Bunker Series

· Adversary Series

· Race Series

· Stunt Series