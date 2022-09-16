How to earn $200k in GTA Online with Community Series?

Rockstar Games incentivizes GTA Online players with a brand new Community Series. The company has carefully looked over Created Jobs for this weekly event. Starting today, GTA Online will now have a curated playlist of select community jobs. However, only the most popular ones will draw their attention.

GTA Online players are eligible for a $200,000 reward if they play this event a certain number of times. They can also earn double the cash and reputation points for the rest of the week. Of course, players should know how to set up the Community Series in the first place.

How GTA Online players can earn $200k this week

Play three jobs in the Community Series

A curated playlist of GTA Online Jobs from talented community creators including



Remember, the event lasts from now until September 21. Players only need to complete at least three jobs this week. It doesn't matter whether they win or lose a race. They only have until next Wednesday to collect their $200,000, since Rockstar does reset the game every Thursday.

In addition, players can also earn double the rewards just by participating. Keep in mind that they need to be racing others if they want a higher reward value. While they can do it themselves in a solo lobby, they aren't going to be making as much in GTA Online.

How to play the Community Series Jobs

There are two ways to get started with Community Series Jobs. Players can visit Legion Square by marking it on the map, then walking into the mission corona. This will automatically launch a job in GTA Online.

Alternatively, players can also skip a long drive by going into the pause menu. They need to perform the following actions in the game itself:

Move right and select the "Online" tab

Click on "Jobs," then click on "Play Job"

Scroll down and select "Community Jobs"

Go to "Stunt Races"

Either way, players should wait until others join the session. They just need to choose a specific vehicle for the race. Community Series Jobs offers a wide variety of different races, so players should check them out. Remember, they have seven possible races with the Community Series.

There are seven races in the Community Series

Community Series Jobs has only recently been introduced to GTA Online, so the lineup is somewhat limited. Here's the full list of Stunt Races that have been given the spotlight for this week's event:

!_Dazerś Rally_! by DANGERAWESOMETOE

by DANGERAWESOMETOE MAGIC BOX by xPROMETEOx- UP

by xPROMETEOx- UP the Balloon by gomatako53

by gomatako53 CRAZY GOLF RACE by ShelbyGR

by ShelbyGR Terminal 66 by Streetmachine66

by Streetmachine66 13 Trees Crash Circle by teltow

by teltow Little Seoul Raceway by EnigmaT1m

Rockstar will likely add new jobs over the coming weeks. The Community Series was made with the sole purpose of bringing creators together. According to Rockstar, new jobs will be cycled in and out so they can highlight specific creations. With that being said, GTA Online players will have to stay tuned.

In the meantime, they also encourage everyone to use the #CommunitySeries hastag on social media, specifically Twitter and the Social Club. This will allow the company to take a look at the player's creation. If they are lucky, they might even be chosen for a future weekly event.

