Is having a solo lobby possible in GTA Online in 2022?

GTA Online offers different types of sessions, including solo mode, but these aren't the same as freemode. Most jobs and missions require players to be in a freemode public lobby, including resupply missions. This is also when users are most vulnerable to griefers.

However, using a small trick, getting a 'solo public lobby' in GTA Online is possible. This article explains how to utilize this trick on PC as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

GTA Online: Step-by-step guide to getting a working solo public lobby in-game in 2022

Note: Some players have reported that if they are not inside an owned property, the following trick may send them to GTA 5's Story Mode. This is extremely unlikely if they follow the steps outlined below precisely, but they could stay inside if they wish, just to be safe.

For PC

Here's how to get a solo public session for GTA Online on PC:

Start GTA Online, and the game will automatically load into a public session. Gamers can also go to the Online section in GTA 5 and choose a public lobby. Now, users must press Alt+Tab (or press Ctrl+Alt+Del if it doesn't work) and open the Resource Monitor. They can find this option by searching for it on the Start Menu or from the Performance tab of the Task Manager. Players could also keep it pinned to the taskbar for ease of access in the future. Once opened, they must select GTA5.exe, right-click on it, and choose Suspend Process. Now comes the most crucial part. Users must keep the game suspended for at least 10-12 seconds before resuming it (Right-click > Resume Process). They must ensure that it does not get to 15 seconds or more, so ten seconds is ideal.

Once the game is brought up again, gamers will find that all other players have 'left' the session, yet they can still do missions that are exclusive to a public lobby.

For consoles (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S)

The process for consoles is also pretty easy:

Players must begin GTA 5 Story Mode with their ethernet cable plugged in.

Next, they must unplug the cable and join a wireless connection instead (mobile hotspot will also work).

Users must enter a public session in GTA Online and reconnect the ethernet cable.

This will kick out all other players, much like the PC method.

Note: Players will be returned to a populated lobby after completing a Job, and hence, the steps need to be redone.

