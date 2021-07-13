How to find Stunt Races in GTA Online?

Over the years, GTA Online has established itself as one of the most incredibly diverse games of all time.

Rockstar has proved, time and time again, that it is not afraid to shake things up a little. The central theme of the game might be crime, but stealing cars and destroying things is not the only thing players can do in GTA Online.

From dating an NPC to working a part-time job to dancing in a club, players can do a number of things in GTA Online. The open-world design of the game allows players to engage in a diverse assortment of activities. Players can even kick back with a virtual beer whenever the constant chaos of the streets gets too intense.

Stunt Races are one of the most popular sports in GTA Online and make for one heck of a play-day with friends and fellow players.

This article explains how players can participate in these Races in GTA Online whenever they feel like they could use some respite from the daily grind.

How to participate in Stunt Races in GTA Online?

The easiest way to participate in a Stunt Race in GTA Online is through the Pause Menu. Players can follow these instructions to do so:

Enter the Pause Menu

Select Online > Rockstar Created > Stunt Races

Pick whichever race the player wants to play.

GTA Online features a number of Races on a variety of tracks, including vehicles like Deluxo, Blazer Aqua and the Issi Classic.

Each race allows up to 16 players, and it's worth noting that when this many people are involved in a competition, the race becomes more about survival than pride.

The winner earns a hefty reward of $100k. The first runner-up gets $30K, while the second-runner up earns $20K.

Should the player be skilled enough to drive a plethora of vehicles on a variety of tracks, they can make some bank with Stunt Races in GTA Online while having one heck of a time.

