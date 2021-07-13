5 best cars in GTA Online based on top speed

Had it not been for all the amazing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to the game, GTA Online would have had a hard time becoming the most raved-about multiplayer game in the world.

From weaponized trucks to flying bikes to futuristic cars, GTA Online features a great assortment of vehicles, each more incredible than the other.

This article talks about the vehicles that absolutely kill it on the fast track and have no parallels in the game. These are the vehicles that every player should own in GTA Online in 2021.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 fasest cars in GTA Online

#5 The Pfister 811:

GTA Online features a number of awe-inspiring wonders of technology, but the likes of the 811 have seldom been seen before. Based on the Porsche 918 Hypercar and the Koenigsegg Regera, the 811 is one of the most popular 2-door supers in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), the 811 leaves many of its contemporaries in the dust. Its acceleration is beyond impressive and its butter-smooth handling makes for an effortless ride.

#4 Bravado Banshee 900R

Inspired by the Hennessey Viper Venom 1000, Dodge Viper, Mazda RX-7 and Aston Martin DB9 and based on the Banshee, the 900R is another great vehicle in GTA Online that rules the fast track.

The upgraded variant of the vehicle improves both in performance as well as speed. With the EMS upgrade 4, the Bravado Banshee 900R is recorded at a top speed of 124 mph / 199.6 km/h.

#3 The Ocelot Pariah

Inspired by the Ferrari 812 Superfast and the Aston Martin V12 Zagato, the Pariah is another lightning-fast vehicle in GTA Online that never fails to leave players in awe.

Recorded at a top speed of 110 mph/177 km/h, the prestigious Pariah makes quite a case for itself and makes for one heck of a race car. Moreover, it can also be upgraded to boast better speed and acceleration.

A fully upgraded Pariah is the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online.

#2 Principe Deveste Eight

If GTA Online were a dating game, the streets of Los Santos would be filled with Deveste Eights. Not only does this stunning vehicle perform like a miracle of technology but it also looks like one.

Recorded at a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h), the Deveste Eight is second only to the Itali RSX in GTA Online.

#1 Grotti Itali RSX

The Itali RSX is, as of 2021, the fastest vehicle featured in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h).

The RSX draws inspiration from the real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which explains its incredible looks and high-end performance.

All in all, the RSX deserves all the hype in the world and is one of the most stunning vehicles in GTA Online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul