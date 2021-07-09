5 most value for money GTA Online cars to purchase this month (July 2021)

GTA Online features a plethora of cars that can be valuable additions to any garage, and that too, at reasonable prices.

Some of these are well-known vehicles that nearly every GTA Online player has in their collection. Others are good cars that are frequently overlooked or passed up in favor of a more reasonably priced one.

This article will look at a small selection of vehicles in GTA Online that have the best price-to-performance ratio. Since the weekly update was only released yesterday, some of these were included on account of their current discounted rates.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 best affordable cars in GTA Online

1) Übermacht Revolter - $1,127,000

The Revolter in GTA Online is a 4-door sports sedan that resembles the Cadillac Escala Concept. The car's performance and handling are outstanding, putting it on par with many sports cars and even some supercars.

The most striking characteristic is its acceleration, which, owing to its high traction, allows it to take off in an instant with zero tire spin. The Revolter's sole downside is its lack of durability, with no armor plate upgrades and significant crash deformation.

It may be outfitted with two driver-operated machine guns, which are very effective against unarmored targets. The Revolter is on sale this week with a 30 percent discount, bringing the price down from $1,610,000.

2) Dinka Sugoi - $244,800/$183,600

The Dinka Sugoi is a 5-door sports hatchback that is clearly based on the Honda Civic Type-R FK8. It has decent acceleration and top speed, which makes it a decent 4-seater vehicle.

However, unlike its real-life counterpart, this car is not that impressive. It tends to have noticeable wheel spin during takeoff, and despite being a FWD, it also fishtails uncontrollably at high-speed turns.

The only major reason to buy this would usually be its extensive customizability and its appeal to JDM enthusiasts. However, GTA Online players with a Twitch Prime subscription can buy this car at 80% off, which originally goes for $1,224,000/$918,000 (trade price).

3) Pfister Comet - $100,000

The price of certain cars in GTA Online might sometimes surprise players, for better or worse. The Pfister Comet is one such vehicle, which, despite being one of the cheapest sports cars in the game, offers excellent handling and performance.

This car has appeared in most GTA games and has always been one of the most fun to drive in every game. The GTA 5 iteration is RWD, making it even closer to its real-life counterpart, the Porsche 996 GT2.

4) Vapid Dominator - $35,000

Based on the 5th generation Ford Mustang, the Dominator is a staple of many player's garages. The ridiculously low price makes it a must-have for most players in GTA Online.

The car is powered by a high-torque engine that provides adequate acceleration and an above-average top speed. Because of this, it is one of the fastest muscle cars in a straight line, but the engine's sheer power makes the car uncontrollable in bends.

The Dominator may be a difficult car to use for inexperienced drivers, but players who adjust to its handling will find an excellent price-to-performance ratio.

5) Benefactor Schafter V12 - $325,000

Armored sedans are a common choice for many GTA Online players, owing to their defense against NPCs. While the Armored Kuruma is an automatic choice for most players, those looking to expand their collection may buy the Schafter V12.

It is a cheaper alternative to the Armored Kuruma, with above-average acceleration and speed. The handling isn't very impressive and can be tricky for some drivers, but the durability is similar.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod