GTA: How to start The Vespucci Job

GTA Online has received tons of great updates since its release and is now a whole different beast than it was at the time of its arrival. The additions include plenty of match types and game modes that touch several genres and sub-genres of gaming.

There are standard shooter game types like Deathmatches, multiple Races as well as Vehicular Combat in Arena War. There is something for everyone in GTA Online, including a game mode for movie buffs as well.

"The Vespucci Job", an obvious nod to the classic 1960s movie- "The Italian Job"- starring Michael Caine, is an Adversary Mode in GTA Online.

How to start The Vespucci Job in GTA Online

As part of the Weekly Update from last week, today is the last day where The Vespucci Job pays out 3xGTA$ and RP. Therefore, the game mode can be selected right from the main menu loading screen.

Alternatively, you can host a match or join matchmaking with other players. To start The Vespucci Job in GTA Online, follow these steps:

Start a GTA Online Session. Open the Pause Menu. Select Online. Select "Jobs" > "Play Job" > "Rockstar Created" > "Adversary Mode". Select any one variation of The Vespucci Job.

The Vespucci Job is an asymmetrical match type and divides players into 2 teams- The Runner and Interceptors. The Runner must attempt to survive and evade up to 3 Interceptors.

The Runner is behind the wheel of a Weeny Issi Classic, a nod to the movie's Mini Cooper, and the Interceptors drive a Vapid Police Cruiser.

The Runner must collect 15 checkpoints while the Interceptors must attempt to stop the Runner before they collect all the checkpoints. It is an endlessly entertaining game mode and one that takes place in the city.