List of discounted vehicles for GTA Online event week (September 15, 2022)

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, allowing players to once again grab new vehicles at astonishing discounts.

Since the release of the Criminal Enterprises update last July, gamers have been getting amazing vehicular discounts every week, and it seems like this week is going to take it a step further with a maximum of 75% off. Following the September 15, 2022 update, one can save money on the purchase of vehicles from the likes of Brute, Pegassi, Ocelot, and more.

With that being said, let’s look at every car at a discounted price in GTA Online this week.

List of GTA Online vehicles available at discounts this week

9) Armored Boxville

At number nine is the Brute Armored Boxville, a five-seater custom armored van that was added to GTA Online with the Import/Export update. It is inspired by the GMC Step van.

It performs weakly due to the compact engine and heavy armor it is equipped with, making the engine struggle to power the rear wheels enough. However, it comes equipped with a powerful machine gun that players can use. It is available at a 30% discount and one can purchase it for $2,048,200 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

8) Tezeract

Next on the list is Pegassi Tezeract, a two-seater electric hypercar that was added to GTA Online with the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. It is based on the real-life Lamborghini Terzo Millennio.

Although it is an electric vehicle, it is still impressive on the road with the capability of reaching a top speed of 126 mph (202.8 km/h) due to the availability of extra downforce. Players can purchase it at a 30% discount this week. It is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $1,977,500.

7) Ardent

At number seven, it is the Ocelot Ardent classic, a two-door coupe that was added to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life Lotus Esprit.

It runs on a V8 engine, giving it immense acceleration power with good handling. The car is also equipped with two front-facing machine guns that can help players in destroying the opponents in front of them. One can get Ardent at a 40% discount from Warstock Cache and Carry for $690,000.

6) Savestra

Next on the list is Annis Savestra, a two-door vintage sports car added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. It is primarily inspired by the Series II-III Mazda Savanna/RX3.

On the performance side, it runs on an Inline-4 engine, allowing it to have good top speed and acceleration. It is quite famous for its immense grip while on moderate speed due to its high traction. It is available at a 40% discount and players can get it from Legendary Motorsport for $594,000.

5) Comet Retro Custom

At number five, it is none other than the Pfister Comet Retro Custom, a two-seater custom sports car that was added to GTA Online with the Import/Export update in 2016. It is inspired by the real-life Ruf Turbo R.

It is powered by a flat-6 engine, with two radiators. Like the standard Comet, it also has the famous loose handling that players are familiar with. Although it lacks good acceleration, it makes up for it with its pretty good top speed. One can convert their Comet at Benny’s Original Motor Works at a 40% discounted price of $387,000.

4) Comet SR

Next on the list is the Pfister Comet SR, a two-door sports car added to GTA Online with the Doomsday Heist update. Being the racing variant of Comet, it is inspired by the Porsche 997 GT2 RS.

It runs on a single-cam carburetted V8 engine, coupled to a six-speed gearbox. It is considered to be the fastest in the Sports class due to its excellent top speed combined with top-notch traction. It is available at a 40% discount this week from Legendary Motorsport and players can get it for as low as $687,000.

3) Asbo

At number three is Maxwell Asbo, a two-door compact car that was added to the game with The Diamond Casino Heist update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Vauxhall Corsa C.

On the performance side, it runs on a transversely-laid four-cylinder engine, allowing it to provide a below-average performance. It is also prone to wheelspin. However, it is a nice addition as a collectible vehicle. Players can get it at a 50% discounted price of $204,000 - $153,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Issi Sport

Next on the list is the Weeny Issi Sport, a two-door compact car that was added to the game with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Being a race variant of Issi, it is primarily based on the 2020 Mini Cooper GP Concept.

It is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, giving it better acceleration and top speed compared to its counterpart. Although it is a newer variant of Issi, it still has the same handling. It is a great chance for players to get it at a 50% discount this week. It is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $448,500.

1) BF400

Finally, at number one, it is the beloved Nagasaki BF400 civilian motorcycle that was added to GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts update. Its design is based on the real-life KTM 450 Rally.

On the performance side, it runs on a single-cylinder engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox. When traveling at high speeds, players can experience excellent performance from the vehicle due to a fantastic combination of agile handling and a light body. One can get it for a massive 75% discount this week. It is available for purchase at Southern San Andres Super Autos for $23,750.

Rockstar has done a great job in keeping the vehicular discounts exciting enough. This is the best time for players to get any of the aforementioned vehicles and add them to their collection.

