GTA Online event week brings new Deathmatch modes, 3x bonuses, and 75% discounts

GTA Online's event week has started, and it has brought along some new content. There are six new deathmatch modes in the game alongside some free eCola-themed clothing. The Community Series of races and adversary modes have also been made available starting today.
The Podium and Prize Ride vehicles this week are visually appealing, and car collectors will undoubtedly be looking to acquire them. Hotring Circuit Races will still be providing 3x bonuses, much like the last two weeks. While there are more free gifts and some big discounts on offer this week, no new cars seem to be set for release.
GTA Online brings new Community Series and Deathmatch modes, but no drip-fed car
New content
New deathmatch modes
- Six Rockstar Deathmatch Modes
- Updated Deathmatch Creator
New race series
- Community Series is now available
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Benefactor SM722
- Pegassi Tesseract
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Dinka Veto Modern
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
- Annis Hellion
- Weeny Issi Sport
- Obey Omnis
Podium Vehicle
- Pegassi Tempesta (resale value of $797,400)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Maxwell Vagrant (Top one in a Street Race for four days in a row)
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Principe Deveste Eight
New Test Track Vehicles
- Annis Savestra
- Pfister Comet SR
- Ocelot Ardent
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Del Pierro Pier
- HSW Time Trial - Del Pierro Beach
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site I (Little Seoul)
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Hotring Circuit Races (same as last two weeks)
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Community Stunt Races (a select few)
Rewards
eCola clothing
- Chute Bag
- Forwards Cap
- Varsity Jacket
Auto shop unlocks
- Green and Red Auto Shop Tints
Yacht unlocks
- Yacht Vivacious Green and Rose Lighting
- Yacht Mariner Green and Mariner Red colors
Discounts
75% off on the following:
- Nagasaki BF400 ($23,750)
50% off on the following:
- Weeny Issi Sport ($448,500)
- Maxwell Asbo ($153,000 - $204,000)
40% off on the following:
- Pfister Comet SR ($687,000)
- Pfister Comet Retro Custom ($387,000)
- Annis Savestra ($594,000)
- Ocelot Ardent ($690,000)
30% off on the following:
- Brute Armored Boxville ($1,540,000 - $2,048,200)
- Pegassi Tezeract ($1,977,500)
Drip-fed cars from Criminal Enterprises DLC remain absent
As mentioned earlier, GTA Online will now feature six new deathmatch modes that will spice things up and keep players hooked to the game. There's also a new series consisting of races and adversary modes chosen by community members.
Despite the new content, players are yet to see another drip-fed vehicle from The Criminal Enterprises DLC. This is the second week without a new car, and players aren't exactly pleased. A number of new vehicles are expected to appear in the game, but Rockstar is yet to comment on why they chose not to introduce them for two consecutive weeks.
