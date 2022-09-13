5 coolest real-world sports cars represented in GTA Online

GTA Online is filled with hundreds of cars, each with a unique appearance and different characteristics.

The Criminal Enterprises update has added 10 brand new vehicles to the already impressive catalog so far. Each model in the game is inspired by some of the iconic real-life sets of wheels that motor enthusiasts know and love.

With that being said, let’s look at five GTA Online vehicles that are inspired by the coolest real-world sports cars.

Top 5 real-life sports cars in GTA Online - Price, performance, & more

5) Lampadati Corsita (Maserati MC20)

At number five, it is the new Lampadati Corsita, a 2-door sports coupe that was added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update. It is primarily based on the real-life Maserati MC20.

When it comes to its performance, it has a powerful V12 engine attached to an 8-speed gearbox, powering the entire vehicle in a rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts a solid performance and can reach a maximum top speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h).

It is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000

4) Bravado Banshee (2nd-gen Dodge Viper SR)

Next on the list is the Bravado Banshee, a 2-door mid-sized sports car featured in GTA Online. Like GTA 4, it is inspired by the second-generation Dodge Viper SR.

On the performance side, it has a massive 8.4 liter car-bureted V8 engine with twin turbochargers. It excels in performance due to its quick acceleration and pretty good top speed. The handling has also majorly improved compared to its previous game’s appearance.

Although it lacks durability, it is still one of the most reliable sports cars in the game. Players can pick it up at Legendary Motorsport for $90,000 - $126,000.

3) Grotti Itali RSX (Ferrari SF90 Stradale)

At number three, it is the Grotti Itali RSX, a 2-door sports car added to GTA Online with The Cayo Perico Heist update. Its visual appearance is primarily based on the real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

When it comes to performance, it is powered by a V12 engine coupled to an 8-speed gearbox powering the wheel in an all-wheel drivetrain. It boasts a staggering top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), making it one of the most excellent vehicles highly recommended for land racing.

It is also strong and durable compared to other sports cars. It is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $2,598,750 - $3,465,000.

2) Pegassi Torero XO (2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4)

Next on the list is the Pegassi Torero XO, a 2-door hypercar in GTA Online based on the real-life 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 sports car.

On the performance side, it runs on a powerful V12 engine, the same as the classic sports car in the game, the Infernus Classic. The engine is coupled to a 7-speed gearbox powering the entire vehicle in a mid-engine, all-wheel drivetrain.

Being classified as a hypercar, it can reach a maximum top speed of a mind-boggling 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h). Players can purchase the car from Legendary Motorsport for $2,890,000.

1) Överflöd Imorgon (Gumpert Nathalie)

Finally, the Överflöd Imorgon is at number one, a 2-door sports car added to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino Heist update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Gumpert Nathalie, a hydrogen-electric hybrid sports car.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a large battery and an internal combustion engine that automatically starts upon reaching a specific speed. It is considered to be the first electric vehicle in the game to boast excellent acceleration as well as handling.

Its good braking and high downforce allows players to take high-speed corners with ease. It is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $2,165,000.

Rockstar has done a great job in keeping the overall esthetic of the vehicles similar to their real-life counterparts. Sports car enthusiasts can pick up any of the aforementioned models and add them to their collection in the game.

