5 best sounding cars in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online is loved by millions of car enthusiasts around the globe, primarily due to the abundance of vehicles available in the Rockstar Games title.

The Criminal Enterprises update has added ten brand new cars, increasing the variety of vehicles available in-game. For car enthusiasts and motorheads, it is very important how a car or its engine sounds. These aspects define how a car feels when driving around the streets of Los Santos.

Let’s look at five GTA Online that sound pretty good. All of the vehicles have been praised by fans for the sound they create.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best-sounding cars in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

5) Benefactor Stirling GT

At number five is the Benefactor Stirling GT, a classic 2-door coupe added to GTA Online with the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. Its visual appearance is based on the following real-life cars:

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR

Alfa Romeo Disco Volante

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

When it comes to performance, it runs on a 3-liter 310HP V8 engine with four double-barrel downdraft carburetors. It has excellent top speed and acceleration, making it one of the most incredible cars in its Class.

Stirling's exhaust produces a raw, raspy tone is like music to car enthusiasts, along with crackling noise when decelerating. Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $975,000.

4) Vapid Trophy Truck

Next on the list is the Vapid Trophy Truck, a 2-seater off-road trophy truck added to GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts update. Its design is primarily inspired by the real-life Ford F-150 Baja trophy truck.

On the performance side, it is powered by a large V8 engine with two square air filters on the block. It’s considered one of the game's best off-road vehicles due to its suspension.

The Vapid Trophy Truck sounds like a race truck, especially when changing gears. Its high-strung small block sound is satisfying to hear. It is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $550,000.

3) Grotti Cheetah Classic

At number three, it is the Grotti Cheetah Classic, a 2-door sports car added to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update. Its visual design is primarily inspired by the following real-life cars:

Ferrari Testarossa

Ferrari 512 BB

Ferrari 288 GTO

When it comes to performance, it runs on a powerful V12 engine, powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It performs exceptionally well on straight roads, mainly due to its good traction and braking.

Grotti Cheetah emits a growl-like sound from its engine, which will be a melody to motorheads. Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $865,000.

2) Imponte Phoenix

Next on the list is Imponte Phoenix, a 2-door muscle car featured in GTA Online since its release. The car takes its inspiration from the real-life, all-time classic 1977 Pontiac Trans Am.

When it comes to performance, the Imponte Phoenix is powered by a V8 turbo engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It is an excellent vehicle boasting both high top speed and incredible acceleration.

Due to its high-performance engine, the vehicle sounds mean and dominating, similar to that of Ruiner. Players can occasionally find it around the Terminal in the game.

1) Progen Tyrus

Finally, at number 1, it is none other than the Progen Tyrus, a 2-door endurance racing car added to GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts update. It’s based on the following real-life cars:

McLaren F1 GTR Longtail

Saleen S7R

Mosler MT900R

The Tyrus runs on a solid V8 engine, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It performs exceptionally well, exceeding in handling capabilities and top speed.

Due to its engine being highly revved, it sounds like a Le Mans auto that car enthusiasts love and rejoice in. It is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $2,550,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: When the sun sets, revenue soars at Nightclubs.Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: rsg.ms/a021b6d When the sun sets, revenue soars at Nightclubs.Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: rsg.ms/a021b6d https://t.co/pCQpGOwJsO

Rockstar provides a variety of cars that motorheads love to listen to and drive around in Los Santos. They can expect more cars to be added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update in the near future.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi