Is Progen Tyrus in GTA Online worth high price tag?

Since its introduction, the Progen Tyrus has been haunting the bank accounts of every GTA Online user because of its hefty price tag. Because of this, many still discuss the usefulness of this supercar and even question its performance.

Even though most players know that the Tyrus is one of the fastest and coolest-looking cars in the title, they still wonder if they should spend this enormous amount of money on it.

All in all, everyone just wants to know if this car is worth it or not.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

Should GTA Online spend their hard-earned cash on Progen Tyrus or not?

Design

The McLaren F1 GTR Longtail, Saleen S7R, and Mosler MT900R are all recognizable as influences on this GTA Online car, reflected heavily in the general shape and front and rear fascia.

The Quaife R4 GT1 has a minor influence on the front fascia, while the McLaren is the source of inspiration for the side/frontal vents, headlights, and front overhang. The Tyrus has a notably long body and an extremely aerodynamic design, with a plastic extender/splitter at the bottom of the front end.

This car has a set of twin circular lights with small turn signals in the upper region, which are housed in black housing and behind glass casings, surrounded by bolted-on plastic trimmings.

Furthermore, it does not have a rear window, so gamers are relatively safe from getting shot from behind. With a central intake, two concave portions, bolt detailing, and safety pins, the bonnet is also moderately aerodynamic.

Colors and rims

The bodywork, roll cage, and interior stitching are all in a single main color. Although not visible, a trim color is used on the cage paddings, as well as a dial color for the digital display, which is set to black in bought instances.

GTA Online's Tyrus, like the ETR1 and RE-7B, has Atomic racing slicks for the standard wheels, with the rims having six spokes and a hexagonal center. The rims can also support a distinct wheel color, albeit this is only available in Content Creator examples.

Performance, top speed, and price

The car operates admirably and has an excellent grip. However, it may occasionally understeer around corners.

Because of its great power, the car has a top speed of 123.5 mph and a lap time of about 1:01.428, which is really good considering other vehicles in the same category.

Under the hood is a V8 engine repurposed from vehicles like the Cheetah and the Reaper, with what looks to be two cold-air intake systems coming from the top scoop (ram-air intake) of the car, akin to vehicles like the Rapid GT, powering the rear wheels via a 6-speed transmission.

The engine sound is comparable to the X80 Proto, and the car tends to backfire when decelerating or revving aggressively. When turned off, the engine emits the same sound effect as the Shotaro and X80 Proto.

Finally, the price of this vehicle is about GTA$ 2,550,000, and users can buy it from Legendary Motorsports.

Conclusion

The Progen Tyrus is one of the most spectacular supercars ever available in GTA Online. In terms of design aesthetics, it finds the optimal balance between the slickness of a supercar and a solid and durable design.

The Tyrus may have mediocre acceleration, but its brakes and traction more than compensate for this limitation. With its basic brakes, it can stop swiftly, and the traction ensures that gamers can tackle wide turns without slowing down their speed.

Thus, the Tyrus is worth the hefty price tag.

