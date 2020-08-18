Emperor ETR1 in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Emperor ETR1 is one of the more popular performance cars in GTA Online, and this is simply down to the level of traction the vehicle can offer. Due to the presence of large spoilers, the ETR1 is one of the best cars in GTA Online in terms of handling, making it the ideal car for a combination of speed and handling.

The car seats only two people, much like other supercars in its class, and was added to GTA Online as part of the Cunning Stunts update.

The ETR1 takes inspiration from several real-life vehicles such as the Lexus LF-LC Vision Gran Turismo, the Gazoo Racing Lexus LFA and the Sport Subaru BRZ GT300.

The ETR1 comes with custom liveries donned with the logos of sponsors, much like real-life endurance cars that race competitively.

How to buy the Emperor ETR1 in GTA Online

"Every once in a while, a car breaks all the rules. It's cutting edge and timeless. It performs exquisitely on the road and effortlessly on the track. It perfectly embodies both your colossal vanity and your desperate insecurity. More than the sum of its parts, the ETR1 is the only car you will ever need to be able to afford again." ―Legendary Motorsport description

The car is understandably pricey in GTA Online and can end up costing a player a fair bit but given its performance, it is usually a reasonable get. The car can be bought from the Legendary Motorsports website for $1,995,000.

The car has slowly become a favourite of the GTA Online community as it performs quite well in its class. It might not have the shrill, high-pitched engine sounds like some of its endurance car brethren such as the RE-7B or the Tyrus but it performs just as well, if not better.

The car's ability to maintain high speeds through corners is what makes it the perfect car for a quick getaway in GTA Online and Races as well.