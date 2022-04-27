10 fastest GTA Online cars (with top speed) in 2022

GTA Online players love driving fast cars around the city as moving fast in this game gives players a huge advantage in almost every activity or mission.

But over the years, Rockstar Games has added countless new and unique cars through their updates and DLCs. Because of that, finding the fastest cars in GTA 5 isn’t that easy since there are so many options. It will be especially difficult for new or returning players to decide which car to purchase.

In an attempt to make things easier, this article provides the player with a list of the 10 fastest cars that they can buy in GTA Online.

10 fastest cars that players can buy to gain an advantage in GTA Online

The speed of each car on this list was measured with speed improvement upgrades that players can get from Hao's Special Works, a new Auto Shop located inside the LS Car Meet.

10) Ocelot Pariah - 136 mph

Ocelot Pariah's performance is truly amazing. It outperforms Elegy RH8, Neo, and Jugular in the Sports category and would be competitive in the Supers category as well.

It possesses supercar-level engine power despite having what appears to be a huge displacement inline-4 engine, giving it an extraordinarily high top speed and acceleration.

9) Pfister Astron Custom - 137 mph (HSW)

Pfister Astron Custom is an SUV featured in GTA Online as part of the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of the game.

This is a version of Astron with wider wheel arches and slight alterations to the side panels, which appear to have been modernized and partially painted.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, Astron Custom's peak speed is 119.25 mph. However, when upgraded with the PS5/XSX exclusive HSW improvements, the Astron Custom can reach a crazy top speed of 137.00 mph.

8) Übermacht Sentinel XS - 137.75 mph (HSW)

Sentinel XS is a two-door sports car produced by Übermacht, and it is a high-performance variant of the Sentinel.

The performance of this version is significantly greater than the standard model, with increased top speed, handling, and braking. The only aspect of this car that is similar to the regular variant is its durability, which is identical to that of the standard version.

7) Coil Cyclone II - 141.00 mph (HSW)

The Coil Cyclone II is an electric hypercar that appeared in GTA Online as part of the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of the game.

The car can take players from 0 to 100 mph in only 30 seconds and has the power of four regenerative motors. Thus, it takes the crown for the car with the fastest acceleration in GTA Online.

6) Imponte Arbiter GT - 141.25 mph (HSW)

The Imponte Arbiter GT is a two-door hardtop muscle car that is also featured in GTA Online as part of the E&E Edition of the game.

The Arbiter GT has excellent acceleration, allowing players to take off instantly, but because of its insane top speed of 141.25 mph, it does suffer from poor handling. Players must use extreme caution when trying to maintain their top speed.

5) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - 146.25 mph (HSW)

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is a two-door hypercar. The Weaponized Ignus is an armed version of the Ignus with a massive roof-mounted turret that replaces the vehicle's rear-engine window and matches the vehicle's angular visual appearance.

The actual top speed of the Weaponized Ignus in GTA 5 is 124.75 mph, but when upgraded with HSW improvements, it can reach an insane speed of 146.25 mph, making it one of the fastest cars in the game.

4) Grotti Turismo Classic - 150.50 mph (HSW)

The Turismo Classic is a two-door sports car added to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update.

The Turismo Classic combines a sleek, aerodynamic design with lightweight bodywork to provide excellent acceleration and high top speed. The vehicle's strong V12 engine is also visible in the mid-back position.

The handling of the car is exceptional, with plenty of downforce and stable cornering. The brakes aren't up to the mark when compared to more current vehicles, but they're more than adequate when the car is compared to its Sports Classics peers.

3) Principe Deveste Eight - 151.75 mph (HSW)

The Principe Deveste Eight is an ultra hypercar featured in GTA Online as part of the continuation of the Arena War update.

The Deveste Eight has moderate acceleration but an excellent overall top speed. It has a long wheelbase, which, when combined with its average traction, means the car loses time in races with numerous curves. Despite this, it is one of the best Supers in the game for Stunt Races.

2) Bravado Banshee - 153 mph (HSW)

Bravado Banshee is a Sports Car featured in GTA 5 and GTA Online. This car has amazing acceleration and top speed, which can reach up to 153 mph with HSW speed improvements.

But due to its back-heavy weight distribution and poor grip, the car is a good choice if you're looking for an escape car but not so ideal for off-roading or making quick turns.

1) Karin S95 - 155.50 mph (HSW)

The Karin S95 is a sports car from the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of the game.

Karin S95 is the fastest car in the next-gen version of GTA Online, as it can reach an unfathomable speed of 155.50 mph with the help of HSW speed upgrades.

The above are some of the fastest cars you can get your hands on in GTA Online.

Note: Top speeds were measured in-game by Broughy1322

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh