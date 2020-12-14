GTA Online: 5 of the best armoured vehicles in the game

GTA Online's armoured vehicles provide great value as they make completing missions and heists quite easy in the game.

As many missions in the game will have players taking on wave upon wave of enemies, armoured vehicles provide a lot of protection.

These vehicles can take a lot of punishment from enemies in GTA Online if paired with a set of bulletproof tyres. While many of these vehicles are quite pricey, they provide good value for money.

Players should look to acquire these vehicles as early as they can in GTA Online as they can make their time in the game a lot easier.

Best armoured vehicles in GTA Online

1) Armoured Kuruma

The absolute king of all armoured vehicles in GTA Online, the Kuruma blends great performance with impenetrable armour. The car is a no-brainer for players who are looking to play GTA Online solely for the heists and missions.

Although the price tag can be a little steep, the player will be able to afford their very own Armoured Kuruma with only a few missions and heists under their belt. The car can provide resistance against gunfire to the point that the player does not take damage from bullets at all.

While the car is vulnerable to rocket launchers and other missiles, it is protected from Sticky Bombs. This makes the Kuruma an essential vehicle if players want to brave the streets of Los Santos in complete safety during Freemode.

2) Nightshark

The Nightshark is a beast of a vehicle as it tramples puny cars along its path while enemy players crumble under its giant metallic boot. For players who like to deck their GTA Online protagonist in a neo-militaristic aesthetic, the Nightshark should be their first priority.

The car performs decently but its armour is second to none and will withstand all sorts of punishment from the enemy. The car, for all its size and bulk, is surprisingly nimble and performs quite well.

The Nightshark is a versatile car that can seat up to 4 players, making it the perfect vehicle for undertaking heists and other missions with friends in GTA Online.

3) Benefactor Schafter V12

If the Kuruma blends performance with utility, then the Benefactor Schafter V12 brings style into the equation. There aren't many cars in GTA Online that can exude class like the Schafter does, and few in its class can match it for performance.

The Schafter V12 is one of the best Sedans in GTA Online, and its armoured edition provides all the protection one can ask for in the game. The car performs quite decently even if the handling can feel a bit like a schoolbus at times.

However, this is about as good-looking an armoured vehicle can get in GTA Online.

4) The MOC

The MOC is the ultimate armoured powerhouse. It may not be the most useful vehicle in terms of maneuverability but it can sure take a lot of damage. The front cab is capable of absorbing multiple explosives and missiles without leaving so much as a scratch.

If it is raw power that a player is looking for in GTA Online, then they need not look any further than the MOC. The vehicle also serves as a great base of operations with its many customization options and is one of the most useful acquisitions in the game. It even comes with its own set of missions.

5) Insurgent Pickup

The Insurgent can be used interchangeably with the Nightshark as both are equally viable vehicles and provide the same sense of comfort and reliability.

In GTA Online, the Insurgent does a great job of eroding any chance of enemy resistance with its powerful performance.

While allowing the player to deal ungodly amounts of damage, the Insurgent protects the player from all sorts of gunfire and explosions. The vehicle might not be as nimble as the Nightshark but is every bit as powerful.

The Insurgent Pickup fits right alongside the rest of the player's military-grade arsenal and is a great vehicle to have in GTA Online.