How good is the Arbiter GT from GTA Online?

The Arbiter GT is the latest muscle car to arrive in GTA Online via the next-gen update.

GTA 5 and Online have finally landed on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar Games made sure to include some new content to go along with it. The Arbiter GT is among the five special vehicles added on March 15.

GTA Online players can make the most of this vehicle with Hao's Special Works, the latest new auto shop in the game. The Arbiter GT can go much faster with the newest upgrades. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players should take advantage of these features.

Everything GTA Online players should know about the Arbiter GT

The Arbiter GT is classified as a muscle car. Players who prefer them will have a blast with this particular vehicle. As long as the player has the money, they can fully upgrade it for the best driving experience.

Where to buy and how much it costs

Players can find the Arbiter GT on the main website for Southern S.A. Super Autos. They will have to fork over $1,580,000 just to buy this muscle car.

Any further customizations will also cost more, specifically from Hao's Special Works. The HSW Performance Upgrades will cost $375,000.

Performance and top speed

In terms of base performance, the Arbiter GT is a ridiculously fast vehicle. According to car expert Broughy1322, it has a top speed of 112.75 miles per hour. With HSW Vehicle Upgrades, it goes much faster at 141.25 miles per hour. This makes it among the fastest cars in GTA Online history.

The Arbiter GT has very good acceleration, so players can take off instantaneously. However, it does suffer from poor turning, so hitting a curb will make it steer itself. Players have to be extra careful when maintaining their top speed, otherwise, they might spin out of control.

Players can also for apply Hao's Special Works

GTA Online recently added Hao's Special Works, an exclusive business for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Only a select few vehicles can use this auto shop. Despite the ridiculously expensive costs, it's absolutely worth the effort.

Players can find Hao's custom shop at the LS Car Meet, which requires a $50,000 membership fee. HSW Vehicle Upgrades will completely max out the Arbiter GT's stats, including top speed and acceleration. To put it into perspective, there are two acceleration bars in the stats menu rather than one.

Overall, Hao's Special Works makes it a competitively viable car in GTA Online. Very few vehicles will be able to compete with it.

It's a very stylish muscle car

This dominant muscle car is based on the real-world 1970 Pontiac GTO. With that said, GTA Online players have plenty of customization features, such as super-fast engines and spoiler wings.

The Arbiter GT also uses a vintage interior with wooden paneling. Car enthusiasts will certainly appreciate the level of detail Rockstar has given this muscle car. It truly harkens back to the 1970s but in a good way.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi