Are the HSW upgrades worth it for existing cars in next-gen GTA Online?

GTA 5 for next-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) is out, and gamers all over the globe are enjoying the enhanced visuals, QOL changes and new cars.

Hao's Special Works was also added via this upgrade. The workshop can be used to upgrade and customize five new cars and four old ones. The new cars are great, and returning players can also get one for no cost.

A second HSW upgrade transformation is also free after completing the first-time trial. This article talks about HSW upgrades on the old GTA Online vehicles and if they are worth it.

Are HSW upgrades worth it on the old vehicles in GTA Online next-gen?

The HSW vehicle workshop is located within the LS Car Meet and is managed by Hao himself. GTA Online gamers can visit the workshop to mod the following cars:

Imponte Arbiter GT Karin S95 Weaponized Pegassi Ignus Pfister Astron Custom Coil Cyclone 2 Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bravado Banshee Ubermacht Sentinel XS Grotti Turismo Classic

Currently, these are the only vehicles Hao works on in GTA Online.

HSW transformations on the four old vehicles (numbers 6-9)

The HSW upgrade works like Benny's used to. Once gamers take a non-upgraded vehicle into HSW, the first option in the menu is the HSW Upgrade. Once applied, gamers get access to elite performance upgrades (Engine, Turbo, Brakes, Suspension, Transmission, etc).

Sadly, the body does not change, like it used to at Benny's. Here's a breakdown, vehicle-wise.

Grotti Turismo Classic

Players first get a taste of the HSW Turismo Classic when Hao requests gamers to take an exhibition lap. However, gamers who own the vehicle can also take it into the HSW workshop.

The cost to upgrade the stock car into an HSW variant is $897,000. The conversion alone gives the Turismo Classic a nice bump in the top-speed and acceleration categories.

Performance upgrades for the Turismo Classic include:

HSW Engine Tune: $60,000

HSW Suspension: $7,500 (lowers the suspension by a substantial amount)

HSW Transmission: $50,000

HSW Stage 3 Turbo: $100,000

HSW Brakes: $60,000

Apart from these performance upgrades, the HSW does not give out any new cosmetic items apart from 2 HSW spoilers and liveries, which are quite overpriced ($20,000-$50,000 approx).

Overall, the car does gain a whole extra bar of acceleration and a little more top-speed. The performance upgrades and the transformation together cost $1.1 million (excluding the cost of the car).

Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee can also be modded at HSW. The transformation cost for this beauty is a whopping $1.8 million. The HSW transformation maxes out the top-speed and adds a notch and a half to the acceleration bar. Performance upgrades on the Banshee are the same as the Turismo Classic, and so are the prices.

As far as cosmetic upgrades are concerned, the Banshee has four free liveries and most likely, a couple of new exhausts. Once all the performance upgrades are applied, the Banshee's top-speed and acceleration are fully maxed out.

The HSW transformation and upgrades bring up the price to $2 million (car cost not included).

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

The Hakuchou Drag is a special bike in GTA Online and has become the only bike eligible for HSW upgrades. The upgrade, which costs $1.45 million, maxes out the top-speed.

Once all the specific performance upgrades are applied, both acceleration bars and the single top-speed bar are maxed out.

The transformation and upgrades together cost $1.7 million. There is no suspension upgrade on this vehicle.

Ubermacht Sentinel XS

The Sentinel XS is a fan favorite in GTA Online. Hence, it qualifies for a HSW upgrade as well. Hao charges an absurd $1.37 million to transform this vehicle.

There are no new cosmetic items that can be applied. However, there are two HSW spoilers, but they add no value.

Additionally, the car becomes eligible for liveries after the transformation, but there are only two to choose from.

Once all the HSW performance mods are in place, all the Sentinel gains is the tiniest smidgen on the top-speed bar and one and a half notches on the second acceleration bar.

This is by far the worst car to take into HSW, as it isn't even faster than an Elegy Retro Custom after upgrades.

