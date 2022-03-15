How to upgrade cars at Hao's Special Works in GTA Online new update

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 and its Online mode have now been released worldwide.

The new auto shop called Hao's Special Works was one of the most anticipated features of the game prior to its release.

The shop is only available in the next-gen edition of the game. It allows PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners to purchase exclusive upgrades. Only five new vehicles and five existing vehicles are eligible for the upgrades.

GTA Online guide for upgrading vehicles at Hao's Special Works on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

How to unlock Hao's Special Works

Hao's Special Works is the revamped version of the Mod Shop from the Los Santos Tuners DLC. Players need to unlock the store before they can upgrade their vehicles here.

To gain access to this specialized store, players must first complete the following steps:

After booting up the new GTA Online, players will receive a phone call from Hao, which will allow them to participate in a time trial.

This time trial must be accomplished in a Hao's Special Works vehicle that has been heavily modified.

To access the shop, players must beat the par time, and this is quite easy.

Players must also have a Los Santos Car Meet membership to access this new mod shop.

Select cars, including five new ones, are eligible for special HSW (Hao's Special Works) enhancements at the shop. The shop also comes with a whole new set of customization choices, including chameleon paint and performance improvements like faster acceleration and top speed.

How to upgrade and more details

Upgrading a vehicle at Hao's Special Works is no different from upgrading cars at any other workshop. However, this is a specialized store that only performs its unique modifications on a limited list of vehicles.

The list of vehicles that can be upgraded here include:

Karin S95

Coil Cyclone II

Imponte Arbiter GT

Pfister Astron Custom

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Grotti Turismo Classic

Bravado Banshee

Another existing vehicle will be upgradable here, but the specific model hasn't been revealed yet. The Chameleon paint job is available in all workshops and for all vehicles in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online.

The exclusive HSW upgrades boost the performance of these selected vehicles quite significantly. Players should note that the first performance upgrade is completely free of cost.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh