Everything available at the LS Car Meet in GTA Online

GTA Online's latest major update, "Los Santos Tuners," has added a bunch of fresh content to the nearly 8-year-old game. Packed with car-culture-focused content, the Los Santos Tuners update caters to almost every type of automobile enthusiast.

The primary hub for these new activities is the Los Santos Car Meet, which serves as the definitive place for players to share their passion for automobiles minus weapons and the law. The LS Car Meet also unlocks a host of new features that are listed below.

Everything present at the LS Car Meet in GTA Online

The LS Car Meet is present over at Popular Street in La Mesa, Los Santos, and occupies an abandoned warehouse turned into a playground for cars. Players do not have access to their weapons inside and are completely safe from law enforcement indoors.

For GTA $50,000, players can purchase a membership to the LS Car Meet from Mimi and unlock most of the new features added as part of the new DLC.

Inside the LS Car, Meet players will have access to:

Race Organizer

Merch Shop Owner

LSCM Tattooist

LSCM Mod Shop Mechanic

Test Rides and Test Track

Players can use any of the three available tuner vehicles available for test driving on the Test Track. Test Rides are a great way to check out the new cars added to the update without investing a penny. The Test Track is a large shared open space where players can take their whips for a spin and practice some skids or even complete the Test Track time trial.

Prize Ride Challenge

An example of the Prize Ride challenge in GTA Online

The Prize Ride is a brand new addition to GTA Online, similar to the Lucky Wheel vehicle, but has a key difference. Prize Rides can be earned for free via a set of challenges, while the Podium Vehicle depends entirely on luck. This week, the Annis Remus will be available for free as a Prize Ride if players manage to meet the criteria specified in their Prize Ride Challenge section.

Private Takeover

After reaching a level 20 reputation at the LS Car Meet, players can pay Mimi $50,000 to have the entire Meet space to themselves with access granted to other players in the freemode lobby via Interaction Menu invites only.

