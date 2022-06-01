GTA Online is one of the most popular games of all time. It has been almost a decade since its release, yet the game continues to top the charts even today. Over the years, the game has amassed an enormous fan following that consists of a lot of new players and veteran GTA fans.

The TikTok fan community of the game is also huge as the reel sharing application sees users posting their achievements, records, and more daily. Fans also share interesting glitches for other players to try out in the game. There are a few who edit videos and show fake results, but some are very real. YouTuber SpeirsTheAmazingHD decided to try some out, and this article talks about the results.

GTA Online YouTuber finds working viral TikTok glitches

GTA Online YouTuber SpeirsTheAmazingHD runs a huge channel with almost 3.5 million subscribers and their latest video is a topic of discussion in the community right now. The video is titled 'I Tried Viral GTA Online TikTok Glitches That Work,' and it already has close to 200K views since May 30, 2022. Many YouTubers go about trying viral trends related to the game but end up being disappointed as most of them don't work.

Speirs, on the other hand, posted the video and featured only the ones they found to be working perfectly. This must have taken quite some time as there is an ocean of fake hacks and glitches on TikTok.

The first glitch featured in the videos is not very new. It has been around for quite some time, and OG fans will surely know this one. It shows gamers how to shoot the hood off of a car and ride the broken hood down a hill/mountain. The broken hood takes on the functionalities of a snowboard and doesn't stop even after a person is standing on it.

The YouTuber also demonstrates a glitch that can be carried out near the Pizzeria in Vinewood Plaza. A pre-requisite for this glitch is a bus, and Speir's buddy got one from Bolingbroke Penitentiary. This involves parking the bus perpendicular to the retractable awning of the Pizzeria and climbing onto the roof shoots a player across the street. The results are hilarious and Speirs takes it to the next level, quite literally.

Other GTA Online glitches featured in the video are also quite fun to try out at least once. For instance, the no-hand wheelie on the Manchez Scout. The Scout is famous for being able to wheelie endlessly and even at low speeds. This glitch lets players take it a couple of notches higher by using no hands, thanks to the 'actions' in the interaction menu.

The video features a couple of more awesome glitches, including a way to get into the FIB building. Fans and players will know that the FIB building is only accessible during missions in story-mode, but this GTA Online glitch breaks the myth. What Speirs finds inside is horrific, and it might take viewers back to a certain movie about a new species vying to take over Planet Earth.

