Take-Two's recent acquisition of Zynga is good news for Android and iOS GTA fans

Take-Two spent $12.7 billion to acquire Zynga recently, making GTA fans wonder what that means for future Android and iOS ports.

One of the main quotes from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick on this recent acquisition was:

"Combining Zynga's expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two's best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property will enable us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games while achieving significant growth and synergies together."

Rockstar Games and its intellectual properties fall under Take-Two's umbrella, meaning that mobile gamers could expect to see more GTA games on Android and iOS devices.

Strauss Zelnick recently spoke with CNBC on Squawk on the Street, which had some interesting insights regarding the Zynga deal. The one that would interest mobile gamers is the following quote:

"Zynga has ambitions in cross-platform titles, and we have that expertise here. And we have great intellectual property that so far has been expressed on console and PC and has not been brought to mobile. We think we can bring that to mobile, and that is not reflected in the revenue synergies that we've discussed."

Some of that "great intellectual property" could include the GTA series' latest games. Alternatively, it could consist of other intellectual properties such as Red Dead Redemption or 2K Sports.

Take-Two's focus on mobile games

Strauss Zelnick also said this on Take-Two's acquisition of Zynga:

"We are thrilled to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership position in mobile, the fastest-growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry."

The mobile game industry is critical to many video game companies' success in the modern era. Most gamers should know that the GTA franchise doesn't have much of a foot in that race. It's especially bizarre considering how successful the series is on console and PC.

Currently, the only GTA games on mobile devices are:

III

Vice City

San Andreas

Liberty City Stories

Chinatown Wars

Rockstar also released Max Payne Mobile and Bully on Android and iOS and some companion apps to GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. However, given their price model, none of these titles dominated the mobile market.

As Rockstar is one of the largest companies under Take-Two, fans can assume that it will get some attention from this recent Zynga partnership.

Zynga's business model and future games

Zynga was primarily involved in F2P games with microtransactions, such as Farmville. Current GTA games don't mesh well with that model, but that doesn't mean that there can't be new mobile titles utilizing the GTA intellectual property.

Take-Two hasn't announced any new mobile games yet, but it's something that both Android and iOS fans should eagerly await. The company is obviously trying to break into a huge mobile gaming market, which is why they paid a high price of $12.7 billion to acquire Zynga.

Whether it's a Grand Theft Auto game or another of Take-Two's rich library of franchises, there's likely to be a massive project for mobile gamers to look forward to.

