Alleged GTA 6 clips posted on community forum by leaker

A leaker named "teapotuberhacker" has posted over 90+ clips, footage, and screenshots on GTAForums.com of what they claim to be an early build of GTA 6.

The evidence that this leaker has produced is of a very high quality and deeply comprehensive. Thus, many players have started believing that there is credibility to their claim, even though nothing has been proven true yet.

This article will go through the highlights of this alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 and try to provide all of the important information fans need to know.

Leaker posts exhaustive media of an alleged early-build GTA 6

The leaker provided a download link on GTAforums for all of the alleged videos, screenshots, and codes for Grand Theft Auto 6. Many users were already skeptical about these claims, but more users started to believe in this leak as they downloaded all of the "evidence" that has been provided.

The main reason for this is the extensive and high-quality nature of the leak. Nothing really compares to this Grand Theft Auto 6 leak in terms of anything that has come out before. The footage regarding it is already being circulated on Twitter, thus fueling the conversation about it even more.

One of the main highlights of this leak is the inclusion of audible dialogues. If fans view the footage that this alleged leak has brought with it, they can clearly hear dialogues spoken by the NPCs and the player character, and they sound very real.

This leak might one of the most convincing one (Images via Sportskeeda)

The voices don't feel AI-generated and but seem like they were recorded by voice actors. So, many fans are speculating that this is the main aspect of this supposed leak and is one of the best reasons for believing the information, but again, nothing has been confirmed.

Another popular clip that has come out of this alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 leak contains two NPCs speaking in a southern accent about Jay Norris, a character featured in Grand Theft Auto 5.

This is another aspect of this leak that is being highly debated upon. Moreover, most of the clips and footage show a very early build of the gameplay as well, making many players believe that Rockstar Games is still working on GTA 6, again allegedly.

For now, fans are still analyzing all of the files that have come up with this alleged leak and are waiting for Rockstar Games' response to this post. Many are waiting for DMCA takedowns by Take-Two Interactive on all of the videos related to this leak as it will prove that the information has some credibility.

