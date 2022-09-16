Rockstar North developer skips GTA 6 question during interview

On September 15, developers at Rockstar North and other companies took part in a charity go-kart event called GamesAid, which was held at the Whilton Mill racetrack in the United Kingdom.

During the event, GTA developers associated with Rockstar North had to participate in a quick interview with the presenter on the scene. A question about the next game in the series was asked, which one of the developers humorously dodged. The great moment was caught on camera.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games that fans can't wait to get their hands on. Seeing Rockstar North developers enjoying their time at the event and also displaying a great sense of humor is a pretty great sign for GTA 6, as players can assume from this interview that its development is advancing smoothly.

Rockstar North developer dodges GTA 6 question during event in hilarious way

As readers can see in the above video, the presenter cheekily asked the developers, who identified as Rockstar North employees:

"When's the next GTA game coming out?"

One developer swiftly responded with:

"I don't know what you are talking about, mate. I don’t know what you’re talking about."

Fans found the question's response to be pretty funny, as Rockstar Games is pretty secretive about its projects. Reddit users posted this clip on the Grand Theft Auto 6 subreddit, and the following are some of reactions from fans:

It is safe to say that most fans loved the brief conversation. A few even loved seeing current Rockstar developers participating in interviews in public.

Many key players involved in Grand Theft Auto 6's development have said multiple times that their main goal is to create games and memorable experiences. As such, they don't focus much on interviews and showing up at public events.

Furthermore, gamers also loved how playful and "chill" this interview was. This is always a healthy sign that a project in development is going to plan. Additionally, many fans praised the interviewer as they did not pry too much to get an answer out of the developers or constantly talk about Grand Theft Auto 6. The moment they got that funny answer, they moved on and started talking about the event.

GTA 6 is the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series and is expected to be bigger and better than its predecessors. While it's known the title is under development, not much else is. Hopefully, new information related to the game will present itself soon.

