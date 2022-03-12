GTA 6 multiplayer has potential to be even better than GTA Online

GTA Online has been Rockstar Games' most profitable Grand Theft Auto game, but there's a strong chance that GTA 6 multiplayer could surpass that. Although nothing is confirmed about his upcoming game, some leaks hint at its inclusion in some capacity.

The most prominent one is a Take-Two patent titled "SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR SESSION MANAGEMENT IN A MULTIPLAYER NETWORK GAMING ENVIRONMENT." It's not a patent confirmed to be used for the upcoming title, but it is something that many fans speculate is connected to it in some way.

GTA 6 multiplayer should improve on GTA Online

An example of how the new patent might look like (Image via u/ColonelPuffin|Reddit)

The main thing that gamers need to know about this recent patent is that it's primarily designed for many players to be in a single world and not cause loading problems. It goes through plenty of technical information, and anybody interested in reading all of it can read the patent directly down below:

If this applies to GTA 6 multiplayer, that means the game is likely to have a larger and more seamless map than Grand Theft Auto Online. The patent discusses previous limitations and how limited sessions used to be before diving into this new method.

Some gamers prefer large maps, especially if there are plenty of activities to do in them.

A new, more modernized engine

The success of GTA Online practically guarantees that future GTA games will also have their own online multiplayer. In this case, GTA 6 multiplayer will be a more recent title.

Fans need to remember that the previous game was primarily built around a 2013 title, and its age has shown in recent years.

Good and bad aspects of that older engine can be seen today. An example of the latter would be the game's clunky combat, making shootouts feel inadequate compared to other modern shooters.

There is no guarantee that GTA 6 multiplayer would fix some of GTA Online's old problems, but it's unlikely to be a 1:1 copy of it, either. The title has been in development for years, so it's unlikely to be a simple port.

GTA 6 multiplayer should have better graphics than GTA Online

A touched-up photo for the upcoming port (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's unlikely just to be performance upgrades, either. GTA 6 multiplayer should have better graphics than GTA Online just by virtue of being a more modern game.

The upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports help the latter game a bit, but it is still noticeably outdone by other modern AAA titles in that department.

If Rockstar focuses more on improving the general graphics of the hypothetical GTA 6 multiplayer, then it could easily outdo GTA Online in that aspect. At the very least, the characters will look better and hopefully have fewer generic faces by then.

