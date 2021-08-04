Players have been waiting for GTA 6 for a long time now. GTA 5 was released on September 17, 2013, and it's been almost eight years since its release.

Players expect GTA 6 to be the next in the series and have been waiting for it for years. GTA Online is the latest release from Rockstar and it was released on 1st October, 2013.

With constant updates for GTA Online, players have had enough to keep themselves going but the community cannot deny the need for a new story with many new features.

GTA Online has been embellished with so many updates which help in preserving the game's credibility. Players are hooked onto it as PvP keeps everything alive.

Within the PvP universe, players can partake in PvE missions as co-op missions and do much more.

With so many new features added to every big update of GTA Online, players are wondering and anticipating the content of GTA 6.

Will GTA 6 be able to live up to the massive expectations set by GTA Online?

Rockstar games must have started working on GTA 6 a while ago, and with still some time remaining before its launch, the company must have added many new features and mechanics to the game.

Rockstar games is known to think outside the box and allow developers to materialize their ideas. Which is why GTA 5 and GTA Online are what they are today.

With the amount of time the game has been in development, Rockstar should add many new things that will make it interesting for players.

New features and a strong, fresh story line is all that a good game needs and with Rockstar games history of making the sequel always better than the last, GTA 6 seems like a hopeful title to look forward to.

With all the features that GTA Online keeps getting with every update, Rockstar games might have a back up feature that they have kept aside for the launch of GTA 6.

Rockstar has always been a step ahead with their games and hopefully, that will be the case with the most anticipated game of the decade.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul