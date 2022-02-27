Take-Two patent hints at GTA 6 having a huge map

A recent 24-page patent by Take-Two Interactive Software has caught the eye of many gamers, especially with speculation about GTA 6's map size. GTA 6 hasn't been officially revealed yet, but Rockstar Games did confirm that they are working on the next Grand Theft Auto title.

Not much about the game has been leaked, with virtually no screenshots or videos to discuss. However, there are still various hints and leaks that intrigue gamers. One such clue can be seen with Take-Two's latest patent, which is titled:

"SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR SESSION MANAGEMENT IN A MULTIPLAYER NETWORK GAMING ENVIRONMENT"

Readers can check out the actual patent down below:

Take-Two's recent patent and possible GTA 6 map size

An example of what it could look like, using a fan-made map (Image via u/ColonelPuffin)

There is plenty of technical information in this patent that might confuse the average reader. Hence, it's worth summarizing some of the crucial parts in layman's terms. Take a gander at what's listed under [0003] underneath "Background" in this patent:

"Many video games offer an online multiplayer mode in addition to a storyline mode."

At the very least, this patent will involve both single-player and multiplayer in some capacity. Much of this patent goes into detail regarding managing many players in a multiplayer session.

Take-Two's recent patent doesn't explicitly state GTA 6, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating that it's related to one of the most anticipated games in recent years. The idea of seamless transitions between sessions on a single map is interesting, especially if it's done seamlessly.

Many fans assume that GTA 6 will have multiplayer features similar to its predecessor. The profitability of GTA Online's Shark Cards would be too good to pass up for business's sake. Hence, there is a good chance that this document is related to the next Grand Theft Auto game that fans have been dying to see for years now.

It's worth mentioning that the next game's map hasn't been leaked yet. There are several fan-made maps and leaks but no definitive map to discuss. Likewise, there is no confirmation if the single-player campaign will use the same one as multiplayer.

If that were the case, then the next game would easily have the largest single-player map in the series. One can only hope that it won't be an empty world to explore, and it would instead have an abundance of content for players to enjoy.

